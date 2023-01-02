Emma Raducanu targets staying injury free and playing fearless tennis in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu targets staying injury free and playing fearless tennis in 2023

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 3.12pm
Emma Raducanu is happy with the physical work she has done over the off-season (Steven Paston/PA)
Emma Raducanu is happy with the physical work she has done over the off-season (Steven Paston/PA)

Emma Raducanu has made staying injury free and playing fearless tennis two of her big goals for 2023.

The former US Open champion has not played a competitive match since early October because of a wrist injury but is fit and ready to go again and will make her season debut against teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland on Tuesday.

The wrist problem, which kept her off court for two months, was the latest in a string of injury issues that hindered Raducanu in her first full season on the tour last year.

It did enable her, though, to begin her pre-season training early and focus purely on the physical work that her struggles last year showed was lacking.

Raducanu has been working with Andy Murray’s former physical trainer Jez Green, and she told wtatennis.com: “Jez is really good, he’s obviously so experienced, he’s worked with some of the top players, he’s been there through the journey with a lot of players who were young and then developed into top, top pros.

“It’s amazing to have him in my corner and helping me out. We’ve just been focusing on strength, cardio and just improving all round.”

Raducanu showed encouraging signs in a narrow loss to world number two Ons Jabeur in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month before continuing her training in Singapore and then heading to New Zealand.

Emma Raducanu was made a MBE by King Charles III
Emma Raducanu received her MBE from King Charles III (Yui Mok/PA)

Currently ranked 78 but with few points to defend, Raducanu, who also squeezed in receiving an MBE from the King and attending the World Cup final, is hoping 2023 can be the year when she establishes a stable base and begins climbing back towards the top of the game.

She said of her off-season work: “I think right now, because I’m still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it’s a bit early to tell. But once I settle into that I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference because there’s no way it can’t have.

“But I’m also not ignorant in thinking two months is going to solve my entire physical condition, it’s going to take more time, over a year or two to redevelop.”

Raducanu is trialling another new coach in German Sebastian Sachs after spells with Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov both proved short-lived.

She said: “For 2023 my goal is to stay healthy for longer. I’m looking forward to working hard because I’ve got a better idea of what to expect now. So I’ll be less like a deer in the headlights.

“For a results goal I’d say it’s to win a title, and three I’d say is to be playing fearless tennis. Just not thinking about consequences. Just going for it.”

