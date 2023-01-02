Best for Alexis Mac Allister to stay at Brighton this season – Roberto De Zerbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best for Alexis Mac Allister to stay at Brighton this season – Roberto De Zerbi

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 3.36pm
Alexis Mac Allister helped Argentina win the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes it would suit both club and player if World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister stays with the Seagulls for the remainder of the season.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has already accepted there will be interest in the 24-year-old Argentina midfielder but would not welcome any approaches in January.

Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.

De Zerbi has spoken personally with the player and wants him to concentrate on his current club for now.

“I am happy if he wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it is better for him,” the Italian told a press conference.

“For us, for sure, but also for him because in this moment changing team in January can be a problem for him. For us, but also for him.”

De Zerbi has transfer plans of his own, having arrived at the club to replace Graham Potter in September.

But with a trip to Goodison Park imminent he is concentrating on a return to form after defeats in two of their last three matches.

“We can’t speak about the transfer market, but the club know my ideas,” he added.

“However, tomorrow is an important game for us and I am only focused on Everton.”

Mac Allister’s returned to the club’s training ground to a joyous welcome from staff and team-mates.

He joined the squad for his first session back but De Zerbi has not yet decided whether to throw the former Argentinos Juniors midfielder straight back into Premier League action.

“Mentally, for sure Alexis can play,” he said.

“Physically, I’m not sure but we will see tomorrow morning.”

Brighton lost 4-2 at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday but, despite the defeat, De Zerbi was not downhearted.

“We played well against Arsenal but we needed a bit of luck and we didn’t get that. They are a great team,” he said.

“I was satisfied with the performance and attitude against Arsenal and I’m positive for tomorrow. We have to start the game strongly.

“The table is still good for us but we are still in progress. We can still improve a lot.”

