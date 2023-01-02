Wrexham close gap on leaders with victory at Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham closed the gap to Notts County at the top of the National League to two points with a 2-1 victory at Solihull Moors.

The Welsh side arrived in the West Midlands unbeaten in 11 matches and off the back of a 5-0 win over the same opponents on Boxing Day, and stormed out of the blocks as Jordan Tunnicliffe put them in front after 10 minutes with his first goal for the club.

The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes into the second half when Tom O’Connor found the net with a free-kick.

The hosts pulled one back when Bartosz Cybulski turned in Ryan Bennett’s cross late on, but Wrexham held on to take the points.

Solihull now have just one win from their last eight league games.