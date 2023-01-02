Dagenham close in on play-off places with late win against Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham moved to the edge of the National League play-off places as Josh Walker’s late goal secured a 1-0 win at struggling Maidstone.

The Daggers won by the same scoreline against the Stones on Boxing Day but had to wait until six minutes from time to make the breakthrough when Walker headed in Myles Weston’s cross.

Walker thought he had put the visitors in front in the 28th minute, but after a long discussion between the referee and his assistant it was ruled out for offside.

David Longe-King’s header hit the crossbar for the Daggers with 10 minutes to go as it looked like the game would end goalless, but Walker made the difference at the Gallagher Stadium to make it five wins from six for the Essex club and leave them outside the play-off places on goal difference alone.

It was a fifth league defeat in a row for Maidstone, who dropped a place to 22nd.