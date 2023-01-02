Livingston ‘spooked’ by double penalty miss, says boss David Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston ‘spooked’ by double penalty miss, says boss David Martindale

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 6.32pm
Livingston manager David Martindale saw his side held by Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA).
Livingston manager David Martindale saw his side held by Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA).

Livingston manager David Martindale believes his side were “spooked” by their double penalty miss as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell.

Nicky Devlin saw his early penalty saved by Liam Kelly before bundling in the rebound.

With the ball having apparently struck Devlin’s hand on the way over the line, the goal was ruled out, but following a lengthy VAR check Livi were instead handed a second chance from the spot because Kelly had come off his line to make the initial save.

Devlin again failed to convert as Kelly guessed the right way once more, and Martindale reckons his players allowed that blow to affect their game.

Morgan Boyes did give the hosts the lead just before the break, but their advantage lasted just three minutes before Kevin van Veen levelled for Motherwell.

Martindale, whose side still moved back into the top six with the point, said: “I think it spooked us. We lost control of the game. Motherwell got the boost and did the basics better than us.

“Our decision-making wasn’t great, in terms of letting the ball bounce and giving away bad throw-ins that led to corners.

“I’m disappointed in the result, but it was fair, although when you’re playing at home you always look to win.

“Someone said that’s us up to sixth so that’s a positive.”

Livingston have now missed their last five penalties.

Martindale added: “Nicky was the designated taker. We have done a bit of work on it at training, but that’s clearly not worked. I won’t be doing that again.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell felt his side deserved to take all three points after taking control of the second half.

Van Veen and Connor Shields both struck the crossbar, but the visitors could not find the second goal.

Hammell, whose team have now drawn three of their last four matches, said: “It was frustrating because we came here to win the game.

“Once we got through the initial scrappy spells of the game and the VAR decisions, we had most of the game and I felt we dominated most of it after that.

“We had 17 shots on goals and hit the bar twice, and so I thought we did enough, especially in the second half, to come away with the three points.

“I feel I’m saying the same things every week. Most of this season we have played well and got into good scenarios.

“We did that today and got into these areas where we felt we could hurt the opposition, but again it’s just being clinical.

“It’s about taking your chances and they weren’t half-chances, they were big chances, and we fell short and that was the difference from winning.”

