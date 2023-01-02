Richie Wellens baffled by decision to disallow Omar Beckles’ goal for Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was baffled by the decision to disallow Omar Beckles’ equalising goal during his side’s 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Northampton.

Ben Fox broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half at Sixfields but Beckles looked to have levelled for the league leaders on the hour, only for the goal to be chalked off after a long consultation between referee and linesman.

“I thought we were the better team,” said Wellens. “People will say we didn’t have many chances but neither did they and we moved the ball really well.

“There were so many opportunities to get in if we had just seen the pass and their goalkeeper has also pulled off a good save in the first half.

“We shouldn’t allow them to counter-attack on us for the goal and at times we can manage the game better but I thought it was a really good performance.

“I have no idea what the rule is for the disallowed goal. We scored a goal at Carlisle where it’s 15 yards offside but because their defender touches the ball, it means the player comes back onside.

“Today, Tom James takes a shot, the ball deflects off their player and Charlie Kelman is deemed offside, but we were told differently before. I asked the fourth official and he didn’t know the rule either.

“We had loads and loads of things go against us but we are going to lose games and we just have to take it on the chin. The work-rate and application of the players was exceptional.”

On Beckles’ red card in stoppage-time, Wellens said: “It’s a straight red. Omar told me as he came off the pitch that he stamped on their player so it’s probably one of the only decisions the referee and linesman got right.

“We don’t have any qualms over that so it will be a three-game ban.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady had a different view, saying: “It’s a great win against the league leaders. It looked like they were going to run away with the league but we have pegged them back.

“The game turned into a bit of a battle and a fight and it was all about who was going to come out on top. They only had one shot on target all game.

“I watched back their disallowed goal. They feel it’s a controversial moment but I’m not sure why. The guy is standing on the penalty spot when our defensive line was on the 18-yard line.

“They feel it deflected off our player but even if it did, it’s still offside. I knew at the time that it should have been disallowed because it’s not a deliberate touch from our player and he’s standing five yards offside.

“I think that’s probably why Richie (Wellens) was booked but it was the correct decision and they didn’t have any other chances in the second half.”