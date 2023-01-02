Stephen Robinson hails the resilience of 10-man St Mirren in Kilmarnock draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson hails the resilience of 10-man St Mirren in Kilmarnock draw

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 6.50pm
Stephen Robinson hailed his side’s resilience (PA)
Stephen Robinson hailed his side’s resilience (PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hailed the resilience of his side as they recovered from Ethan Erhahon’s early red card to hold Kilmarnock to a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park.

The Saints midfielder was sent off for catching Rory McKenzie with an arm in the seventh minute but the visitors, who have struggled on the road at times this season, restricted Kilmarnock to few chances as they held on to earn a valuable point.

Robinson said: “To a man, my players were fantastic. We’re very good at being hard to break down and very good without the ball.

“Curtis Main was like two players up front for us. He was fantastic. I’m not shocked because I felt very confident we wouldn’t lose the game.

“Nothing changed from our point of view even going down to 10 men. I knew the application I would get from my players.

“We’re a team who don’t like conceding and don’t like getting beat. I’m really proud of the players. They dug in and showed brilliant organisation.”

The Saints boss also backed Erhahon following his dismissal, praising the impact that he has made throughout the season.

“In all honesty, I haven’t seen the red card yet,” he added.

“But Ethan Erhahon has been absolutely terrific for me all season. He’s a young kid learning his trade.

“I’ll speak to him and we’ll talk it through. Ultimately, the boys have pulled him out of a hole today.”

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, meanwhile, admitted that the draw suited the visitors more as he rued his side’s inability to capitalise on the early red card.

He said: “With the sending off, nothing really changed other than they lose a bit of threat with just taking one striker. They kept their five, kept their bodies through the middle so ultimately the space was in the wider areas for us to exploit.

“We put the ball into the area time and time again but we just lacked quality from there. We didn’t lack effort, we didn’t lack the willingness to try and do the right things, we just needed to try and get some more concerted pressure and we needed to work the goalkeeper more.

“We tried to be brave. We had Ben (Chrisene) overlapping the left, we had Fraser Murray, – a winger – on the right and we had Jordan Jones and Danny (Armstrong) playing the sides and we kept our front two on the pitch but unfortunately we’ve not managed to find a way to unlock the door.

“It’s a better point clearly for St Mirren with 10 men but we’ll take the point. It’s a clean sheet and we’ll strive to improve on that next time we’re in a similar situation.

The Rugby Park boss was also left disappointed that new signing Kyle Vassell was unavailable for the match, following the striker’s recent signing.

He added: “We were disappointed we didn’t manage to get Kyle Vassell’s international clearance. We put it in right after midnight on the first (of January) and we were hoping that the registration would have been with the SFA yesterday. We were hopeful it would have been with them this morning.

“We’ve tried to address being an attack threat. He’s the type that if we had him available today, coming on and giving them something else to think about, it would have given the crowd a lift, with a new signing.

“We feel we did a lot of good work in December to get to this stage, to get him available for this game but ultimately we never got the clearance so a bit of frustration over that one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented