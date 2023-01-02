Vincent Kompany hails Ian Maatsen after Burnley’s win over Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany hails Ian Maatsen after Burnley’s win over Swansea

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 7.04pm
Vincent Kompany hailed the impact of Ian Maatsen (PA)
Vincent Kompany hailed the impact of Ian Maatsen (PA)

Vincent Kompany paid tribute to his young Dutch loan star Ian Maatsen after he fired in the two goals that earned a sixth successive win in the Championship for his Burnley side with a 2-1 triumph at Swansea.

The 20-year-old Chelsea player, who is on a season long loan at Turf Moor, scored twice in the opening 23 minutes with magnificent left-footed strikes that gave home keeper Steven Benda no chance.

“That second goal just travelled and kept going. Ian has given so much defensively and then he was able to add that to his game – not many players can give you that,” said an admiring Burnley manager.

“The set-up for the free-kick is never a coincidence, but then how he hits it he has to take the credit for that.”

Maatsen struck first from a free-kick outside the Swansea box in the 12th minute and then added his second with a thunderbolt from the left edge of the box. Swansea replied with an Ollie Cooper goal in the 27th minute.

“We started the first half extremely well and recovered a lot of balls and created moment, and changes in transition and out of our possession,” added Kompany.

“Then for about 20-25 minutes they were better than us and on top of us. That’s because they changed it, as Swansea do. If you get a press on them and get a hold on them they change it around and move positions.

“We weren’t able to get the same pressure on them. If Swansea have time on the ball then they are going to hurt you. We went a little bit more compact, but that didn’t work massively for us. In the second half it was an even game.

“We got a press on for the full 45 minutes in the second half and that made us a better team. We also had the better chances in the second half, although the result is the most important thing.

“We burned up a lot of energy and I could see a lot of tired legs at half-time. Then in the second half they just went again. That’s the strength of this team – they just keep going when you think they are about to bend or break.”

Swansea boss Russell Martin was buoyed by the performance of his side in the wake of their 4-0 defeat of Watford on Friday night, but disappointed at the way in which his side conceded the two goals in the opening 23 minutes.

“I’m really proud of the players, I thought we were very good in large parts, but I’m also very frustrated and disappointed that we lost to two such poor goals – it’s always the same thing, isn’t it,” said Martin.

“The difference between the two teams over the course of the season is they make very few mistakes leading to goals and we make too many. That’s what you got with youth, and I guess that’s the difference with financial power with the players they have.

“But I thought there was very little between the two teams. First 15 minutes we probably paid them a little bit too much respect, but after that for half an hour I thought we were outstanding.

“We caused them all sorts of problems. We should have made more of the good moments we had.

“I think over the two games against Watford and Burnley, if there is anything the players can take from them it is that we can put ourselves right in the mix.

“There’s a big opportunity for the players this season. I really believe that. I think hopefully we have shown that in the last two games, that we can really compete and cause some problems of our own.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented