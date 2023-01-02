Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 10.32pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will not bring in any new players unless they are ready to make an impact in January (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will not bring in any new players unless they are ready to make an impact in January (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.

The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.

Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United can no longer call on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo (David Davies/PA)

“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.

“We have a good team when all are available. We have (a number nine), Anthony Martial, I’m really happy with his performances across many games.

“He has had a really good impact. If you see his minutes and the impact he has had it’s been huge.”

But the United boss admitted he is hesitant to recall Amad Diallo from his loan at Sunderland to boost his forward options.

Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Khalifa International Stadium
United had been linked to Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo (left) but he is heading to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

The 20-year-old has six goals in 12 Championship starts for the Black Cats.

“We consider everything. I have a little reservation because I don’t want to stop the process, he is making good progress there,” said Ten Hag.

“When we decide (he needs) to come back he has to be a player who can compete for the starting 11 or at a minimum of coming on for a lot of games to have an impact.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag believes Luke Shaw can shine at centre-back for United.

The England left-back helped the Red Devils to a 1-0 win at Wolves on New Year’s Eve and could start in the middle of defence once more against Bournemouth.

Lisandro Martinez has resumed training and may be available but, should the Argentina World Cup winner fail to make it, Ten Hag has no concern about calling on Shaw again.

“You have a plan, sometimes it changes by circumstances like illnesses. Casemiro did well at centre-half, like Shaw against Forest,” Ten Hag said.

“The way we were to approach Wolves, I thought it was the best match with Rafa (Varane) and Luke, you know the speed of Wolves over the right side and he could cover that.

Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw has impressed at centre-back for Man Utd (David Davies/PA)

“We wanted to attack on the left side with an offensive game from Tyrell Malacia and, in possession with a left footer, you get better angles on the pitch.

“He was impressing but he is also good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option which is always good.”

Ten Hag was unhappy with United’s first-half performance at Molineux before Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner, which moved them into the Premier League’s top four.

Rashford had been omitted from the starting line-up for oversleeping and being late to a team meeting.

Ten Hag felt there was a lack of focus from his side in the first half but believes they quickly rediscovered their drive.

“I saw a different approach in the second half, there was more investment, more focus, aggression. We had a better organisation in the second half and created more chances,” he said.

Diogo Dalot is making progress from his hamstring strain while Scott McTominay (illness) should return to the squad.

