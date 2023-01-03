Trial to begin of two men accused of robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife By Press Association January 3 2023, 7.56am Updated: January 3 2023, 8.00am The trial of two men accused of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta (both pictured) is set to begin on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The trial of two men accused of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta is set to begin on Tuesday. Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court. Cavendish and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27 2021, with their children witnessing the incident. Mark Cavendish won a silver medal in the men’s omnium at the Rio Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA) Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were “extremely distressed” and “feared for their lives”. The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen. Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 19 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000 Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of… COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for… Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform Pig farming ‘situation is improving’ Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Editor's Picks Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it becoming a tax trap Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health Dundee house price average passes £200,000 according to local estate agent Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC’s Young MasterChef competition as debut show airs ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire Most Commented 1 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 2 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 4 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 5 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 8 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole