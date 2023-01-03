Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett out for season with knee ligament injury By Press Association January 3 2023, 9.54am Craig Halkett faces a long spell out (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts defender Craig Halkett has been ruled out for the rest of the season after scans showed he had suffered cruciate ligament damage. The centre-back was forced off during the Christmas Eve draw with Dundee United, before Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “It’s obviously very disappointing news to lose Craig’s services for the remainder of the season. “We’re gutted for Craig, first and foremost. He’s been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch and I’m sure he’ll be back fitter and stronger than ever. “We’re fortunate enough to have top-class medical and sports science teams and facilities at Hearts so Craig will get the best possible care as he rests up and then starts his rehabilitation.” The 27-year-old had already missed much of the season with a hamstring problem and was making his eighth appearance of the campaign at Tannadice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 6 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 19 7 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 8 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 9 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath… 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 3 More from The Courier Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000 Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of… COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for… Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform Pig farming ‘situation is improving’ Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Editor's Picks Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it becoming a tax trap Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health Dundee house price average passes £200,000 according to local estate agent Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC’s Young MasterChef competition as debut show airs ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire Most Commented 1 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 2 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 4 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 5 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 8 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole