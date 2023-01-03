Malky Mackay: Two players missed Aberdeen draw due to disciplinary reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay: Two players missed Aberdeen draw due to disciplinary reasons

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.08am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay had some issues to contend with (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay had some issues to contend with (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay revealed two players were missing from his side to face Aberdeen because of disciplinary reasons but insisted there was no disruption to the team.

County were also without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards as well as the two unnamed players but managed a goalless draw at Pittodrie.

Mackay said: “We had two suspended and then there were two who were not involved for internal disciplinary reasons.

“It doesn’t make things easy on January 1, but that’s one of the things you’ve got to deal with as a manager.

“I can’t elaborate, but it’s been dealt with and we’ll be fine going forward – as will the players involved. They’ll be back in the group.

“We also had one of the boys’ wives rushed into hospital with her pregnancy. She’s fine and everything’s okay but that kind of disrupted things for him. Not for me, the game, or the team, just so we’re clear, but for him.

“They’re all little things you have to deal with, but we had our process, as usual, ready and we came here knowing what we had to.

“Nothing was disrupted really, it’s just something I have to deal with, compartmentalise, and put somewhere else.”

As well as Baldwin, William Akio and Victor Loturi were the only players who dropped out of the squad following last week’s defeat by Dundee United.

