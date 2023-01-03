PA Sport Trivia (04/01/23)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

PA Sport Trivia (04/01/23)

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 11.04am
PA Sport Trivia (04/01/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Susan Devoy (squash) – five-time world champion from New Zealand, born 1964.

Guy Forget (tennis) – Former world number four and ex-France Davis Cup captain, born 1965.

Johnny Nelson (boxing) – Former WBO cruiserweight champion, born 1967.

David Toms (golf) – American former Ryder Cup player and 2001 US PGA champion, born 1967.

David Millar (cycling) – Former world silver medallist and Commonwealth champion, born 1977.

James Milner (soccer) – Liverpool midfielder, born 1986.

Younes Kaboul (soccer) – Former France, Tottenham and Watford defender, born 1986.

Russell Martin (soccer) – Former Norwich and Scotland defender, currently manager of Swansea, born 1986.

Toni Kroos (soccer) – Real Madrid and Germany midfielder, born 1990.

Derrick Henry (gridiron) – Heisman Trophy-winning running back who plays for the Tennessee Titans, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1936: Alexander Obolensky, son of a Russian prince, scored two tries for England at Twickenham in a 13-0 defeat of the All Blacks.

1967: Donald Campbell, son of Sir Malcolm Campbell, died while attempting to break the world water speed record in his Bluebird craft on Coniston Water in the Lake District.

1991: Twelve-year-old Fu Mingxia won the women’s world platform diving title to give China the youngest world champion in any sport.

2004: Phil Taylor won his 11th world title as he beat Kevin Painter 7-6 in the PDC World Championship final in Purfleet.

2007: Rangers manager Paul Le Guen left the club by mutual agreement after a turbulent spell in charge at Ibrox.

2008: The Dakar Rally was cancelled due to security threats to competitors.

2012: Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care was excluded from England’s Six Nations squad after his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Care was later banned from driving for 16 months after a court appearance.

2016: Real Madrid announced manager Rafael Benitez had left the club, with Zinedine Zidane taking charge of the team for his first spell.

2017: Dele Alli’s double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race.

2018: Andy Murray announced he had pulled out of the Australian Open with a hip injury.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, January 4)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Serie A, Salernitana v AC Milan – BT Sport 1 1130, Sassuolo v Sampdoria – BT Sport 2 1130, Spezia v Atalanta – BT Sport 1 1330, Torino v Hellas Verona – BT Sport 2 1330, Roma v Bologna – BT Sport 1 1530, Lecce v Lazio – BT Sport 2 1530, Cremonese v Juventus – BT Sport 1 1730, Fiorentina v Monza – BT Sport 2 1730, Inter Milan v Napoli – BT Sport 1 1930, Udinese v Empoli – BT Sport 2 1945.

CRICKET: Second Test, Pakistan v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event 0500 and Sky Sports Cricket 0450; Third Test, Australia v South Africa – BT Sport 1 2330; Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 1200; Women’s T20 Super Smash, Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts – BT Sport 2 2145; T20 Super Smash, Central Stags v Auckland Aces – BT Sport 2 0130 (Thu).

Tomorrow (Thursday, January 5)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Chelsea v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1830.

CRICKET: Second Test, Pakistan v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event 0500 and Sky Sports Cricket 0450; Third Test, Australia v South Africa – BT Sport 1 2330; T20 Super Smash, Northern Brave v Otago Volts – BT Sport 2 0145 (Fri); Women’s T20 Super Smash, Northern Brave v Otago Sparks – BT Sport 2 0530 (Fri).

GOLF: PGA, The Sentry Tournament of Champions – Sky Sports Main Event 2300 and Sky Sports Golf 1915.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers – Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Fri).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Who won the women’s singles title at the Australian Open in 2022?

2. Who was Newcastle manager when they came back from 4-0 down to draw with Arsenal in 2011?

3. England’s men will face which country in their first Rugby World Cup game later this year?

4. Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in an NBA game this week, but who does he play for?

5. When was the last time Sheffield Wednesday were in the Premier League?

6. Which country topped the medal table at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer?

7. Who holds the record (set in 2013) for being the youngest player to feature in the Solheim Cup?

8. How many Olympic gold medals has British gymnast Max Whitlock won – two, three or four?

9. Which city will host the Super Bowl next month?

10. Which sport do the Cardiff Devils play?

ANSWERS: 1. Ashleigh Barty; 2. Alan Pardew; 3. Argentina; 4. Cleveland Cavaliers; 5. 1999-2000; 6. Australia; 7. Charley Hull; 8. Three; 9. Glendale, Arizona; 10. Ice hockey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
6
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
7
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
8
The Broughty Ferry dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath…
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
3

More from The Courier

Grey Harlings Hotel in Montrose.
Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented