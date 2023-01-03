Michael Beale encouraged by Ibrox noise despite Celtic silencing Rangers late on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale encouraged by Ibrox noise despite Celtic silencing Rangers late on

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 11.04am
Rangers fans celebrate James Tavernier’s goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers fans celebrate James Tavernier’s goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale called on his Rangers players and their fans to keep the Ibrox atmosphere rocking as he took the positives from their draw with Celtic.

The home team had the supporters bouncing after goals from Ryan Kent and James Tavernier in the first eight minutes of the second half on Monday cancelled out Daizen Maeda’s early opener.

The stadium was largely silenced when Kyogo Furuhashi struck in the 88th minute to seal a 2-2 draw and allow Celtic to retain their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership.

Rangers v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Michael Beale picked the positives from Rangers’ draw with Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But Beale feels his Rangers side can take confidence from their performance and he stressed they will be stronger soon with players coming back from injury, including Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe and Ridvan Yilmaz.

“That’s exactly what we want Ibrox to be like – the fans in the stadium excited and up and cheering the team, and the players jump in with that,” Beale told Rangers TV.

“We need to maintain that and we need to have that every single game here because that makes us a much stronger team and a much stronger club when it’s like that. The atmosphere was fantastic.

“I thought it was a good game, two teams went head to head and there was nothing in it. If anything, we should be more clinical and then maybe we go away with the three points.”

Beale, who had won his first four games in charge before the derby, added: “We are no further behind than we were four or five weeks ago. In our mind we know that if we play at the level we can we will win a lot of football matches. There were loads of positives.

“We were playing without Antonio, Kemar, Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi, without Ridvan.  There’s a lot of players, John Souttar, that can come in and help this team and make the squad stronger. I am looking forward to getting them back in the next month.

“January is a huge month for us as a football club, there are a lot of big games, a lot of tricky games but we have to stand tall and show our level now moving forward.

“I thought it was a decent performance. I am disappointed with the result but there were a lot of things in there for me to be positive about.”

With Celtic hosting Kilmarnock on Saturday, Rangers could be 12 points adrift before they travel to Tannadice to take on in-form Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Kyogo Furuhashi silenced Ibrox with his late leveller (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m looking forward to that, it will be another tough game,” the Rangers manager said.

“The disappointment of this result will linger for a little bit, we have got to keep moving forward.

“I have only been with the group again for four or five weeks. We are showing good signs and we have got to drive the standards more and more, we have got to want more from each other every day.

“It starts in training, starts with standards, and then the performances and results will follow that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
6
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
7
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
8
The Broughty Ferry dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath…
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
3

More from The Courier

Grey Harlings Hotel in Montrose.
Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented