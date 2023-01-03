Patrick Vieira warns Crystal Palace players not to focus solely on Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira warns Crystal Palace players not to focus solely on Harry Kane

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 1.32pm
Crystal Palace have been warned by manager Patrick Vieira not to focus solely on Harry Kane when they play Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Crystal Palace have been warned by manager Patrick Vieira not to focus solely on Harry Kane when they play Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Patrick Vieira warned it would be a “massive mistake” for his Crystal Palace players to solely focus on shutting down Harry Kane when they host Tottenham on Wednesday.

Kane’s 13 goals so far this season are good enough for second-most in the Premier League, still eight shy of Erling Haaland’s astonishing 21 for Manchester City.

Vieira, who picked up his first win as the Eagles’ boss against Spurs last season, appreciated the threat posed by the England captain but cautioned against becoming myopic in the midweek match-up.

“You’re not going to stop him,” said Vieira. “And I think if we only put our concentration and focus on him it will be a massive mistake, because there are so many good players around him who can provide the quality ball for him to finish it.

“So the team performance will be the main focus for us.”

Haaland has scored more goals this season than nine Premier League sides, while Kane’s total matches those of Everton and West Ham and is better than Nottingham Forest and Wolves’ team efforts.

Palace have netted 17 so far this season, two of them coming in the first half of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, a relief after a worrying 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day in which they failed to register a single shot on target.

Wednesday’s contest will be the second of three games across one week for the 11th-placed Eagles, a stark contrast to the sporadic first half of their campaign.

Palace did not play for nearly a month after train strikes and the Queen’s death resulted in back-to-back September postponements, then Premier League action paused again for the World Cup.

They will wrap up the week by hosting Southampton in their third-round FA Cup clash, hoping to do as well or better than their semi-final run last season when they lost to eventual runners-up Chelsea at Wembley.

Vieira, whose side face a difficult run against top-10 teams to start the New Year, also reiterated his ambition to bring in more support during January’s transfer window to give him greater options in the second half of the season.

He would especially benefit from help in midfield, with the injury-plagued James McArthur not set for an imminent return and his contract expiring next summer, though Vieira said the 35-year-old could participate in some team training this week.

Asked about the busy fixture list, Vieira added: “We prepare ourselves for that. We had two weeks’ break and then we came back and we physically tried to get where we left it, and of course it is a challenge because you’re going six weeks without proper competition.

“Then you get inside and then it’s one game after the other one, but hopefully we will be competitive game after game. That’s why I strongly believe as well we need to reinforce the squad to allow ourselves to compete a little bit more.”

