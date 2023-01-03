Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to improve poor away form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to improve poor away form

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 1.32pm
Steve Cooper has seen his Forest side lose six of their eight away games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper has seen his Forest side lose six of their eight away games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time to end his side’s travel sickness at Southampton.

Forest have picked up just two points on the road this season, scoring one goal in eight matches while they have lost 6-0 at Manchester City, 5-0 at Arsenal, 4-0 at Leicester and 3-0 at Manchester United.

But Wednesday’s trip to St Mary’s represents a real chance to get that first win given their hosts’ rotten run of form.

Cooper said: “There are going to be obvious questions about our away form and I quite welcome those questions because I really want us to face up to things that we need to improve on.

“It would be easy for me to swerve the questions and skirt around the edges and I am not going to do that, our away form needs to get better and needs to improve and we need to challenge ourselves to do that.

“We are just looking at the context for ourselves and how we can go down there and win and we are looking forward to doing that.

“The only way of improving something in a football team is playing games and the questions around away form, how do you improve your away form? Go and win games. That is what we are going to try and do.”

Forest’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend provided optimism in their quest to avoid Premier League relegation, though they remain in the bottom three.

They are only 18th on goal difference behind West Ham, though, and could move five points clear of Southampton with a win on the south coast.

Cooper is not looking at other teams’ league positions just yet.

“I still think it is too soon to be looking at everybody else. Where we are as a club and a team and everything we have been through it’s the right thing just to look at ourselves.

“We are not thinking too much, we want to improve the league table so I am not saying we are not thinking about it, but we are not thinking about the teams in and around us, we are thinking about improving our position and to do that we have to focus on ourselves.”

Forest have new signing Gustavo Scarpa available following the opening of the transfer window but Jesse Lingard has been ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club have also confirmed the cancellation of Loic Bade’s loan move from Rennes.

The centre-half was one of Forest’s 23 summer signings but did not play a game and returns to the French club ahead of a proposed move to Sevilla.

