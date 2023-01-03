Jesse Marsch admits life as Premier League boss can be ‘stressful beyond belief’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch admits life as Premier League boss can be 'stressful beyond belief'

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 1.56pm
Jesse Marsch has spoken candidly of the pressure of being a Premier League manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jesse Marsch has spoken candidly of the pressure of being a Premier League manager (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has admitted he hates the stress that comes with being a Premier League manager.

Marsch gave a typically candid response when asked about the highs and lows of life as a top-flight head coach as he closes in on his first year in the role at Elland Road.

The 49-year-old American, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022, said: “I try to enjoy the moments and try to be there for the team and what they need, but I hate the stress.

“The enjoyment is the people, the players and the relationships we have and the people in the staff and the extended staff, the people in the club.

“The joy is in the relationships. Listen, there’s nothing better than standing in the (technical) box before the (match-day) whistle, it’s right where you want to be, in the arena.

“It’s right where we all want to be. But it’s also awful. It’s stressful beyond belief.

“And then what determines matches with such a fine margin of success and failure in this sport is not easy to process.”

Leeds escaped relegation thanks to a nerve-shredding final-day win at Brentford last season and currently sit two points above the bottom three in 14th place ahead of Wednesday night’s home game against West Ham.

Former New York, Salzburg and Leipzig head coach Marsch said 2022 had been “a big challenge” but was grateful for being in charge at Leeds, who were a “really unified” club.

“We’re committed to doing this together,” he said. “When you talk about the stress, for a manager it can be lonely.

“But when you have people around you who are supportive and believe in the same things you do and give everything to the project, then you have solace in the fact that you’re going to get through this together.

“That you’re going to grow and get better, so I’m thankful for being here.”

Marsch stressed his honest, open approach to management should never be mistaken for weakness.

He added: “I always have to be very clear in times that we’re not meeting the standards that we want to do things, I have to come down hard on those moments.

“I have to show that we can enjoy the process as long as we understand exactly what it requires every day.”

Patrick Bamford (groin) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) remain unavailable for West Ham’s visit, but Marsch has no new injuries following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Newcastle.

Leeds announced their first signing of the January transfer window on Tuesday morning with the arrival of Austria defender Max Wober from Salzburg for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 24-year-old, who can operate at both centre-back and left-back, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal and could feature in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Cardiff.

Wober is reunited with Marsch, who spent two years in charge at Salzburg until 2021, while Leeds signed Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from the Austrian club last summer.

