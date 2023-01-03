Ireland captain Johnny Sexton set for surgery on injured cheekbone By Press Association January 3 2023, 2.58pm Johnny Sexton could be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after damaging his cheekbone (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury. Fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday. The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys – and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign. Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday's trip to Ospreys📒: https://t.co/QWgXaXNdnD#OSPvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/ajxPfLUBiA— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 3, 2023 “Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website. Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4. Andy Farrell’s side then have a potential title-defining appointment with France in Dublin seven days later. Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 8 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end… Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing… All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of… Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity' Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and ‘man of integrity’ Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show