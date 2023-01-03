Mark Cavendish targeted in knifepoint raid at home, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Cavendish targeted in knifepoint raid at home, court told

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 5.08pm
Mark Cavendish has 34 Tour de France stage wins to his name (Steven Paston/PA).
Mark Cavendish has 34 Tour de France stage wins to his name (Steven Paston/PA).

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children – with one masked raider threatening to stab the athlete, a court heard.

The intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000 respectively, during the raid in the Ongar area of Essex, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Cavendish and his wife Peta were in bed with their three-year-old child when they were awoken by noise in the early hours of November 27 2021, said Edward Renvoize, opening the prosecution case on Tuesday.

He said that Cavendish thought the noise was “male voices and people walking around in the house”.

Mark Cavendish burgled
One of the watches stolen by armed intruders (Essex Police)

“Because Mr Cavendish was recovering from a number of injuries at the time it was Mrs Cavendish who got up and went to investigate what they had heard,” Mr Renvoize said.

“Her first thought was perhaps her older son had got up and may have knocked something over downstairs.”

He said Peta heard male voices that appeared to be coming from the kitchen area.

“She was next aware of figures of people running towards her,” said the barrister.

“She ran back up the stairs shouting for her husband to get back into the bedroom.”

Mr Renvoize said that she got back into the bedroom and Cavendish looked for a “panic alarm that he had”.

Mr Renvoize said that some of the raiders “jumped on” Cavendish and “began punching him and telling him to turn the alarm off”.

“One produced a knife and threatened to stab him up in front of his children,” said the prosecutor.

“At this point there were three in the room and they began asking where the watches were.

“There was a safe in the room and he was ordered to open it.

“When he tried the battery appeared to have gone dead.

“He said there was nothing in it anyway as the couple had been burgled the year before and everything had been taken.

“He was repeatedly asked where the other safe was.”

Mark Cavendish burgled
One of the watches stolen by armed intruders (Essex Police)

Mr Renvoize said Cavendish told the intruders there was no other safe.

“Mrs Cavendish during this time was looking after her three-year-old child,” he said.

“She was keeping her three-year-old son under the duvet to prevent him seeing the ordeal in the bedroom.”

The prosecutor said Peta “tried to use her phone to call the police”, but an intruder “grabbed the phone”.

“She confirmed she hadn’t called the police,” he said.

“The assailants then collected all the telephones from the bedroom.

“She believes one of the men put her phone into his pocket.”

Mr Renvoize said Peta was “asked for the watch” and Cavendish “pointed to his watch on the windowsill”.

“One of the intruders said ‘that’s not it’,” said the prosecutor, who added that it was a Richard Mille watched valued at £400,000.

He said that Peta’s watch, also a Richard Mille and valued at £300,000, was also taken.

Peta Cavendish recalled one of the intruders coming into the bedroom with a Louis Vuitton suitcase, the prosecutor said.

“The assailants ordered that the gates were opened,” he said.

“The robbers then left.

“They took the telephones, the suitcases and watches.”

He said it appeared that the intruders had left by 2.32am, and when Cavendish and his wife went downstairs they saw a patio door had been smashed.

Mr Renvoize said that before the raid, CCTV cameras had captured cars driving past the home in what “appeared to be a reconnaissance mission” of the semi-rural location.

He said a vehicle then pulled up and turned off the lights and “four individuals” were seen on camera making their way closer into the property.

He said that Peta Cavendish’s phone was found outside the property, and that the “misplacing of that telephone by one of the robbers” was an “error in what was a carefully planned and executed robbery”.

“Police got hold of the phone and saw there was a contact mark on it,” said Mr Renvoize.

“They forensically examined it for the presence of DNA and DNA was recorded.”

He said that the DNA was attributed to 28-year-old Ali Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London.

Mr Renvoize told jurors that Sesay had “pleaded guilty to the offence of robbery already”.

He said that police “were able to identify a number of other individuals who appeared to have been in communication with a telephone belonging to Mr Sesay”.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, both deny two counts of robbery and are on trial.

They are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and to robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

Mr Renvoize said jurors will hear details about two more men during the trial, Jo Jobson and George Goddard.

The prosecutor said that “rather successful cyclist” Cavendish and his wife Peta, a “successful model and media personality”, were “subjected to a knifepoint robbery in their home at about 2.30 in the morning”.

He said the “robbers were armed with large knives”, “had concealed their identity with balaclavas” and “meted out violence to Mark Cavendish”.

“It’s quite clear the assailants were interested in obtaining watches and once they got the watches they left the premises with very little else,” said Mr Renvoize.

He described the raid as a “well-orchestrated and well-executed planned invasion of the home of a well-known individual with the intention of grabbing high-value timepieces”.

He said it appeared that two cars were used, and the prosecution case is that it did not matter whether participants were drivers or entered the property, as all had a “specific role”.

The trial, estimated to last around two weeks, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

SNP councillor for Dundee North East, Willie Sawers.
Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton at Glasgow High Court.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university

Editor's Picks

Most Commented