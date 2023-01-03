Thoughts with Hamlin and Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3.

American Football

Thoughts were with Damar Hamlin.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

God be wit D Hamlin right now!! 🙏 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2023

Praying for you kid!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/cC3ZsnpsjR — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we've ever had. I've never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 3, 2023

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Thoughts and prayers from the UK for Damar Hamlin. #NFL 🙏🏻 — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) January 3, 2023

Gut-wrenched. Prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏🏼 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) January 3, 2023

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh.

Walks of the greatness 🐐💛 pic.twitter.com/7FzLZSchQ5 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023

Final farewells to Pele.

Goodbye Pele. Thank you for everything you did for the game that you made so beautiful. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2023

David Raya celebrated Liverpool’s scalp.

What a way to start the year💥 massive 3 points to the board and a great performance from everybody 🐝 #bees pic.twitter.com/GSze5ZO7q4 — David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) January 2, 2023

Reece James was on the mend.

Neil Warnock made some money.

Won a £20 bet that I wouldn’t wear the coat on air 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XlRpGyJPd1 — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) January 3, 2023

RB Salzburg had a bone to pick with Leeds.

Leeds United on their way to buy our entire squad:pic.twitter.com/FPvmyNyAlG — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) January 3, 2023

Motor Racing

Happy birthday Michael Schumacher.

With you on your birthday, @schumacher ❤️ Today and all days 👊 pic.twitter.com/KkJ4M98F1I — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2023

Still an inspiration for so many.Certainly for us. Happy Birthday, Michael! Keep Fighting Foundation, inspired by Michael Schumacher, sending love and energy.#KeepFighting #TeamMichaelhttps://t.co/2Ks6u4XZFG pic.twitter.com/mvwBDIGCA8 — Keep Fighting Foundation (@keepfighting) January 3, 2023

On his 54th birthday, enjoy some Monaco magic from Michael Schumacher#F1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/sNS9byJzPv — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2023

Tributes were paid to Ken Block.

In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023

We lost a legend of our sport today. Thank you Ken for sharing racing passion the way you did 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bhlLC5gJKe — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) January 3, 2023

Shocked and devastated to hear the news this morning. Can’t believe it. Sending love to his family ❤️ RIP Ken Block pic.twitter.com/BsYlGImwpY — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) January 3, 2023

Valtteri Bottas explored New Zealand.

Darts

No final nerves for Michael Smith.

How else to prepare for a World Championship final 🛒🧹 https://t.co/0HWqlPvcpi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

Cricket

Azeem Rafiq watched on as drama unfolded in the BBL.

Should be interesting to see the outrage today 😬 https://t.co/Y8pNIKHWLD — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 3, 2023

Athletics

Usain Bolt reminisced.