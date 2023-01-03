Thoughts with Hamlin and Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 3 2023, 5.52pm Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3. American Football Thoughts were with Damar Hamlin. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 God be wit D Hamlin right now!! 🙏— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2023 Praying for you kid!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/cC3ZsnpsjR— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023 Damar Hamlin represents every one of us and every teammate we've ever had. I've never met him, but I know him as a member of our brotherhood. My family and I pray for him and his family as he recovers. God be with him.— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 3, 2023 The game is not important.Damar Hamlin’s life is important.Please be ok. Please.🙏🏼— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023 Thoughts and prayers from the UK for Damar Hamlin. #NFL 🙏🏻— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) January 3, 2023 Gut-wrenched.Prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏🏼— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) January 3, 2023 Football Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh. Touchdown Riyadh 🤩@Cristiano #HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZUflrsBewX— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023 🔊 Ronaldo.. Ronaldo.. Ronaldo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/b5gHbSEJfn— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023 Walks of the greatness 🐐💛 pic.twitter.com/7FzLZSchQ5— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023 Final farewells to Pele. O adeus ao rei. Descanse em paz, Pelé.📸 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/mMmbaFSSqk— Lula (@LulaOficial) January 3, 2023 Goodbye Pele. Thank you for everything you did for the game that you made so beautiful.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2023 David Raya celebrated Liverpool’s scalp. What a way to start the year💥 massive 3 points to the board and a great performance from everybody 🐝 #bees pic.twitter.com/GSze5ZO7q4— David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) January 2, 2023 Reece James was on the mend. On the mend! 🤖 pic.twitter.com/NvGMguMble— Reece James (@ReeceJames) January 3, 2023 Neil Warnock made some money. Won a £20 bet that I wouldn’t wear the coat on air 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XlRpGyJPd1— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) January 3, 2023 RB Salzburg had a bone to pick with Leeds. Leeds United on their way to buy our entire squad:pic.twitter.com/FPvmyNyAlG— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) January 3, 2023 Motor Racing Happy birthday Michael Schumacher. With you on your birthday, @schumacher ❤️Today and all days 👊 pic.twitter.com/KkJ4M98F1I— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2023 Still an inspiration for so many.Certainly for us.Happy Birthday, Michael!Keep Fighting Foundation, inspired by Michael Schumacher, sending love and energy.#KeepFighting #TeamMichaelhttps://t.co/2Ks6u4XZFG pic.twitter.com/mvwBDIGCA8— Keep Fighting Foundation (@keepfighting) January 3, 2023 On his 54th birthday, enjoy some Monaco magic from Michael Schumacher#F1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/sNS9byJzPv— Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2023 Tributes were paid to Ken Block. In shock at the passing of Ken Block.Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023 We lost a legend of our sport today. Thank you Ken for sharing racing passion the way you did 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bhlLC5gJKe— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) January 3, 2023 Shocked and devastated to hear the news this morning. Can’t believe it. Sending love to his family ❤️ RIP Ken Block pic.twitter.com/BsYlGImwpY— Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) January 3, 2023 Valtteri Bottas explored New Zealand. Regards from the south island 🇳🇿#VB77 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/QFEsh0bwju— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 3, 2023 Darts No final nerves for Michael Smith. Should be interesting to see the outrage today 😬 https://t.co/Y8pNIKHWLD— Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 3, 2023 Athletics Usain Bolt reminisced. pic.twitter.com/H07pskMLkd— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 3, 2023 