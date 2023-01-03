Inspirational Rob Burrow helped Kevin Sinfield find new challenges in his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Inspirational Rob Burrow helped Kevin Sinfield find new challenges in his life

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 6.02pm
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield are close friends (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield are close friends (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kevin Sinfield believes his elevation to England’s coaching team has only been made possible by the inspiration provided by his close friend Rob Burrow.

Sinfield will act as Steve Borthwick’s number two with responsibility for the defence in a continuation of the partnership that delivered the Gallagher Premiership for Leicester last season.

While the chance to work with Borthwick has always been a big draw, the rugby league great sees the chain of events started by Burrow’s diagnosis with motor neurone disease as the most influential factor behind his successful switch of codes.

As part of his fundraising for research into MND, he has undertaken a series of running challenges, the most recent of which took place in November when he completed 300 miles in seven days with his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate present at the finishing line to greet him.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield has taken on a series of challenges to raise money for research into MND (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“As soon as I finished the challenge after Rob had been diagnosed, I knew I had to do something different with my life,” Sinfield said.

“A lot of that is based around Rob. Rob’s faced with this horrific disease and I realised I needed to take some risk and I needed to find more challenges in my life.

“As a player you get so much fulfilment from playing and I did – I took so much satisfaction. When I stopped playing, I was not lost but I was trying to fill a void I could never fill again.

“The opportunity at Leicester presented itself, which I jumped at. I didn’t have any idea at that stage that I’d find myself here in 15-16 months time. If you’d have told me, I’d have to pinch myself.

“A couple of things I’ve got from Rob are about fight. Rob’s inspired me in so many different ways and it’s probably a large reason why I’m here today because without that horrible news I’m not quite sure I would have come down this path.”

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick is England’s new head coach (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Once Eddie Jones had been sacked after an autumn that continued England’s collapse in results in a dire 2022, Borthwick was the natural successor.

Jones’ primary assistant coach from 2016 to 2019 insisted on taking Sinfield with him to Twickenham, yet early on in his transition to coaching in rugby union the former Great Britain international questioned whether he was out of his depth.

“I have to admit, after the first couple of days, I thought to myself, what have I done? Can I survive?” Sinfield said.

“And then very quickly, with support and care from Steve, the coaching team and players, I very quickly started to get fulfilment from it and really enjoyed it.

“Steve’s had a huge influence on me in the last 15 months. Steve is a fighter, you know how hard he works, you know he’s obsessed with winning, you know how diligent he is.

“The bit you probably don’t see is how much he cares and to be able to work alongside somebody who cares as much as he does – and I’ll give you an example of that.

“During my last challenge, which was seven ultras, I got a text off five people every single night. My wife, my two boys, Rob Burrow and Steve.

“Steve was right behind everything we were trying to do and people don’t hear that or see that. But he cares as much as anybody I’ve been around.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

SNP councillor for Dundee North East, Willie Sawers.
Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton at Glasgow High Court.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university

Editor's Picks

Most Commented