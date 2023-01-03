Michael Smith hits nine-darter in stunning leg during World Championship final By Press Association January 3 2023, 9.12pm Michael Smith threw the first nine-darter in the World Championship final since 2011 (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish in one of the greatest legs in the history of the World Championship during the early stages of the final with Michael van Gerwen. In the third leg of the second set, it was Van Gerwen who had the first chance at perfection as he hit eight brilliant set-up darts, but was millimetres out with his attempt at double 12. THE BEST LEG OF ALL TIME! 🤯🔥MICHAEL VAN GERWEN MISSES D12 FOR A NINE-DARTER, AND THEN SMITH PINS A PERFECT LEG HIMSELF!ONE OF THE GREATEST THINGS YOU'LL EVER SEE IN SPORT. pic.twitter.com/WyKWFcxq5V— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023 Smith, throwing second, was right behind him, though, and made no mistake, following eight successive treble 20s with the prized double 12 to send the Alexandra Palace wild. His perfect leg was the just the second nine-darter in the World Chamapionship final and the first since Adrian Lewis hit one in 2011. It levelled the match up at 1-1 with Van Gerwen as the pair threatened to produce one of the highest quality matches in the 30 years of the PDC World Championship. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty 2 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 3 Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity 4 John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire 5 Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter 6 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock 9 Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well 10 Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie More from The Courier Dundee multi tenant accuses council of 'negligence' over lack of maintenance Dawson Murrary: Fife based artist and printmaker dies aged 78 Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 7 Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27 COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old… Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of… Editor's Picks Ian Harkes outlines bruising Dundee United lessons as American ace reveals ‘extra motivation’ COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the Dark Blues – a serious response is required Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? Dundee United hero David Narey could have played with Pele in Escape to Victory Dundee property firm looking to make ‘giant strides’ in Tayside Persimmon Homes reveals start date for Fife farmhouse restoration after four-year wait Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 7 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 8 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 9 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 10 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023