Football rumours: Chelsea make late attempt for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk

What the papers say

The Sun reports Chelsea will make a last-minute attempt to sign Arsenal target, 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The bold attempt at a hijack comes despite the fact the Gunners have reported already agreed on personal terms with Mudryk.

The Gunners will also potentially miss out on 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the Telegraph. The paper writes Chelsea are not keen on the £205.8 million release clause in Fernandez’s contract, while Benfica want the fee in full.

Metro reports 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Memphis Depay has been linked with a return to Old Trafford, but his manager at Barca wants to keep him.

And the Times reports Brentford are closing in on 21-year-old Freiburg forward Kevin Schade for a £22m fee.

Social media round-up

Leicester ace close to signing pre-contract deal at Atletico Madrid with Diego Simeone a fan #LCFC https://t.co/406118PA7F — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 4, 2023

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has returned to Benfica after skipping training to celebrate New Year’s Eve #CFC https://t.co/nr4X3V0Q2E — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 4, 2023

Players to watch

Manu Kone: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and PSG will compete for the 21-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Illan Meslier: Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are all keen on the 22-year-old Leeds keeper, according to French publication RMC Sport.