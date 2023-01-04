You have to keep going – Michael Smith hopes triumph teaches kids crucial lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

You have to keep going – Michael Smith hopes triumph teaches kids crucial lesson

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 11.01am
Michael Smith hopes his world championship win serves as a valuable lesson (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith hopes his world championship win serves as a valuable lesson (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Smith wants to use his World Championship triumph as a lesson to teach his children to never give up.

The 32-year-old became the world champion – and also world number one – for the first time after he beat Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in arguably the greatest final ever on Tuesday.

Smith fired a stunning nine-darter as he finally got his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy at the third time of asking, having previously lost to Van Gerwen in 2019 and then Peter Wright 12 months ago.

That contributed to a run of eight successive major final defeats before he stopped the rot in November by winning the Grand Slam of Darts and following it up with the big one at Alexandra Palace.

Smith said: “For me it’s more about when I look at my kids and I say to them, ‘If you’re going to quit just don’t bother’.

“You have to keep going, you have to keep persisting with it, the amount of heartache you might get. I lost eight in a row and then I have won my ninth and 10th.

“That was what was most important to me, teaching them a lesson and now I get to be selfish now, that trophy is mine.”

While Van Gerwen breezed into the final, with an average of over 100 in every round, it was harder work for Smith, who had big battles against Martin Schindler and Steven Bunting, and that helped him regain the belief that had eroded 12 months earlier.

Michael Smith
Michael Smith finally got his hands on the trophy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“When I lost to Peter last year I said I was never going to win it, it’s not meant to be and that’s why I broke down on stage,” he added.

“This one felt different because I wasn’t playing well but I was still winning and I was winning and winning and in the final I knew had one opportunity and I had to take it.

“That inner belief, you have seen it today; when it was my shot it was my shot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039717, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Teacher strike - photos of picket lines at Morgan Academy. Picture shows; PT Guidance Kirsten Webster takes a stand. Thursday 24th November, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
7
Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
Ninewells emergency department.
Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells

Editor's Picks

Most Commented