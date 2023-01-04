Blackpool sign young Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan for the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morgan Rogers has reunited with Michael Appleton after joining Blackpool on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a temporary spell at Lincoln under boss Appleton in the first half of 2021, scoring six goals in 28 games, and he is now looking forward to playing in the Sky Bet Championship with the Seasiders.

“I’ve worked with the gaffer previously and this move goes hand-in-hand,” Rogers told Blackpool’s website.

👋 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀… ✍️ Seasiders sign @ManCity man on loan for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/isirp0xZvo pic.twitter.com/NpDeDd4S8c — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 4, 2023

Appleton said: “Morgan is a player I know very well from the time I worked with him at Lincoln.

“The quality that he’s got will be there for everybody to see. He’s got a physical presence, he scores goals and he gets assists.

“The fact he knows how I want to play and how I do things is a bonus.”