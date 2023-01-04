West Ham joint chairman David Gold dies at age of 86 after a ‘short illness’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham have announced the death of their joint chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

Stepney-born Gold played for West Ham’s boys team between the ages of 13 and 16 and, after a successful career in business, became joint-chairman of the Premier League club in 2010.

His fellow co-chairman David Sullivan told the club’s website: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.

“David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level.

“He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

West Ham manager David Moyes said: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning following a short illness. — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2023

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players.

“It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart.

“He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

Gold had previously been the chairman of Birmingham before selling his shares in the club in 2009.

The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86. Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cCXmZDYIyT — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 4, 2023

He became joint chairman of West Ham in January 2010 following a takeover of the club, which the Hammers said “helped to steady the ship and protect the club’s future during a period of great financial uncertainty”.

West Ham said Gold died on Wednesday morning following a short illness, with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancee Lesley by his side.

Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady also worked with Gold at Birmingham.

She wrote on Twitter: “To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x”

West Ham projected a tribute to David Gold at the London Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)

West Ham later confirmed there would be a tribute to Gold in Wednesday night’s Premier League match at Leeds, with the club having also projected his picture onto the London Stadium.

“As a mark of respect to our beloved late joint-chairman David Gold, players from both West Ham United and Leeds United will wear black armbands during this evening’s game,” West Ham said on Twitter.

Following five straight league defeats, West Ham sit outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.