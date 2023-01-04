Kris Boyd believes Alfredo Morelos’ time at Rangers is up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kris Boyd believes Alfredo Morelos’ time at Rangers is up

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 2.37pm
Kris Boyd (pictured) believes Alfredo Morelos’ time at Rangers is up (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd (pictured) believes Alfredo Morelos’ time at Rangers is up (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kris Boyd believes time is up for Alfredo Morelos at Rangers.

The 26-year-old Colombia striker, who joined the Ibrox club from HJK in 2017, is one of several Gers players out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Morelos has scored five goals this season and missed a couple of chances in Monday’s 2-2 Old Firm draw at Ibrox which kept Celtic nine points clear of Michael Beale’s side at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Boyd, the former Gers and Scotland forward, now a pundit, raised age-old concerns about Morelos’ fitness as he told Sky Sports News: “There is no doubt for me that his time is up at Rangers.

“Alfredo Morelos is not the same player that he was for whatever reason. He might have his eyes on a move elsewhere.

“It seems to be the case every transfer window, it has not materialised and you look at it right now, the way that Michael Beale wants to play, Alfredo Morelos is nowhere near fit enough to trigger that press as such.

“It’s not anything he hasn’t done in the past.

“You are not asking someone who is not the fastest to run the 100 metres in nine seconds or whatever. Alfredo Morelos has occupied back-fours not only in Scotland but in Europe.

“I have said it before, he is a fantastic footballer when he is on it.

“He is a handful, he can score goals, he has scored over 100 goals for Rangers but at this moment in time, you feel that his time is up.

“I don’t think he is bringing anywhere near what he should be bringing to a Rangers team – although you have to say, he is not alone.”

Winger Ryan Kent, who has been rejuvenated since Beale took over from Giovanni Van Bronckhorst in November and who scored against Celtic on Monday, is also out of contract in the summer but Boyd is more positive about the Englishman.

He said: “Rangers must find a way to keep him at the club.

“I totally understand that he would want the opportunity to speak to other clubs to explore what’s there.

“But I think Ryan Kent loves it at Ibrox, he is adored by the fans.

“We have spoken about his numbers and he can improve, there is no doubt about that, but he brings so much more to the team. He is one that you really need to get tied down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented