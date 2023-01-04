Morecambe quiet on reports drinks entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal, 20, could buy club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe have declined to comment on reports that the sale of the club to 20-year-old entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal is imminent.

The Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that the struggling Shrimps, who are currently owned by businessmen Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, will be sold to beverage company owner Johal, pending EFL approval.

Any deal would end the reported interest of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in buying the club after he revealed in October there had been contact between the parties.

Tyson Fury has been linked with a takeover at Morecambe (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But Morecambe, who are currently 22nd in Sky Bet League One, would not confirm that the club are about to be sold to Johal.

“The club is aware of an article released today by the Daily Mail regarding a potential sale,” said a statement on Morecambe’s website. “At this point, we are not in a position to comment as it would be inappropriate to do so.

“Should any sale be completed, we will share this with supporters at the right time.”

Morecambe have been up for sale since last summer, with Goldring and Whittingham’s other former major sporting concern, rugby side Worcester, having gone into administration.