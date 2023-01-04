David Gold: From abject East End poverty to Premier League boardroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Gold: From abject East End poverty to Premier League boardroom

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 5.07pm
David Gold enjoyed a successful career in business despite a tough upbringing in London’s East End (Clint Hughes/PA)
David Gold enjoyed a successful career in business despite a tough upbringing in London’s East End (Clint Hughes/PA)

David Gold rose from what he himself described as “abject poverty” to become a hugely successful businessman and the joint chairman of West Ham, the club he supported as a boy.

Gold was born prematurely on September 9, 1936 in Stepney, east London, weighing less than four pounds.

After the family home on Hampton Road was rendered uninhabitable by German bombs during World War Two, Gold moved to 442 Green Street, across the road from the Hammers’ old home the Boleyn Ground, where he lived with his mother Rose, his brother Ralph and his sister Marie.

David Gold
David Gold was a boyhood West Ham fan (Anthony Devlin/PA).

Gold described his father Godfrey, or Goddy, as a “fleeting figure” in his life, who spent most of his time away from the family home working as a travelling salesman, womanising or in prison. In later life there was further acrimony between Gold and his father over business dealings.

As a child Gold also suffered at the hands of other men in his family, recounting in his autobiography that his mother’s stepbrother Johnny Cenci physically and sexually abused him and his brother while his father was in prison.

The young Gold’s earliest move into business was to sell buttons and other items outside the family home to help make ends meet.

He was selected to play for West Ham boys after breaking into his school team early in his teens.

“Sport turned our lives around – Ralph with his boxing and me with my football,” Gold wrote in his autobiography.

“Until then the only thing we had been successful at was surviving.”

He moved on from selling buttons in the front yard to science fiction books from a Charing Cross kiosk. Gold went on to buy the freeholds for four empty shops and discovered that, in 1950s Britain, pornographic literature was a bigger seller than science fiction.

One of his first big deals was to sell two of those four properties for £2,999,999 – after the purchasers had vowed never to pay £3million for them.

Gold and David Sullivan, right, went into partnership in 1972
Gold and David Sullivan, right, went into partnership in 1972 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Gold married Beryl Hunt in 1957, with whom he had his children Jacqueline and Vanessa. They later divorced, with Beryl dying of cancer in 2003.

By 1972 business was booming. He went into partnership with David Sullivan in the adult magazine publication business, and launched Sport Newspapers.

In that same year Gold bought the four struggling Ann Summers sex shops. Over the years that followed, Gold and his daughter Jacqueline transformed the brand’s fortunes, helping make it more appealing to women and it became a regular feature on the British high street.

His love for football, and for West Ham, was rekindled in 1991 when he, brother Ralph and Sullivan bought a 29.9 per cent stake in the club, but they sold out two years later, with Gold saying they had “no contact” from the board.

“It was hugely frustrating and disappointing because we had so much to offer,” he wrote in his autobiography.

David Gold pictured at Birmingham's St Andrew's ground
David Gold pictured at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s ground (Nick Potts/PA)

The trio would go on to buy Birmingham in 1993, a club Gold felt an affinity for after being evacuated to a family of Bluenoses living in Doncaster during the Second World War.

Gold admitted Birmingham were a club in decay when they bought them, a world away from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League which had just got started.

The Blues overcame relegation to the third tier to stabilise in the Championship, reaching the League Cup final in 2001 before securing promotion to the Premier League a year later.

David Gold
David Gold helped oversee West Ham’s move to the London Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA).

Gold sold his shares in Birmingham in 2009 and, by January 2010, had become joint chairman of West Ham.

His Hammers reunion was far from plain sailing, with Gold and Sullivan criticised over the decision to move the Hammers out of Upton Park to the London Stadium, and over a perceived lack of investment in the team.

But the club have enjoyed great success over recent times and finished sixth in 2021 to secure a place in the Europa League under David Moyes.

Gold died on Wednesday aged 86 and is survived by his fiancee Lesley and his two daughters.

