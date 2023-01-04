Lee Johnson issues ‘keep the faith’ plea after Hibernian’s derby loss at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson issues ‘keep the faith’ plea after Hibernian’s derby loss at Hearts

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 5.36pm
Lee Johnson has issued a ‘keep the faith’ plea (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson has issued a “keep the faith” plea as pressure builds following Hibernian’s derby defeat against Hearts.

The Hibs boss spoke about being “sick to death of the mediocrity” at the Easter Road club following the 3-0 loss at Tynecastle on Monday.

It was the ninth defeat in 11 cinch Premiership games for the Leith outfit and Johnson, who took over as boss in the summer, vowed to clear out the “dead wood” within his squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports Scotland and with a trip to Motherwell on Sunday looming, the former Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland boss said: “You have to take it in your stride. You continue to focus on the performances and building up individual players.

“I make every decision at a football club like I am going to be there forever because that’s what you have to do to make the right choices.

“But at the same time this is a great football club and to be manager of a great football club is a privilege and what comes with that privilege is the pressures of people talking, outside noise, social media, media and that is understandable.

“All I want is for our fan base to enjoy watching their team, to believe that we can be successful, which I fully believe we can, both this season and moving forward and I think we can be really successful moving forward over the next two-three seasons.

“We are doing everything we can and I just ask people to keep the faith and trust in the process that has been relatively short in that football succession plan and progression.”

Johnson explained why he did not go into the Hibs dressing room after the game.

He said: “I won’t be the first manager not to have gone in the dressing room after a game for the greater good.

“Sometimes one-on-one conversations are good. I think the manager not being in a dressing room can sometimes be conducive to players being a bit more honest with each other and themselves.

“There are various ways and different techniques to improve, and we try to use a balance of those techniques.

“It’s all for the greater good of the team, getting the next result, and ensuring that the confidence from the good elements of our performances remains.”

