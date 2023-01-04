Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Darts

Michael Smith became world champion and the plaudits poured in.

When that belongs to you pic.twitter.com/AcTkXshJZr — Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023

Just one quick thing. Never write of a saint 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SBOalR8H9N — Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023

Probs boring everyone but I’ve watched that 9 about a million times. It wouldn’t have even been that good if @Wayne501Mardle wasn’t commenting it. What a credit he is to the team. 😍 — Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023

Come on @Olympics time to pull your finger out! Are you really telling me archery and that event where you walk like you’ve crapped yourself is better than this!? https://t.co/6OfuXCnkpJ — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) January 4, 2023

A massive well done to @Michael180Smith well played buddy and welcome to the Club #worldchampion — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) January 4, 2023

Congratulations Mike only a matter of time until you got this, enjoy it champ! Unlucky @MvG180 your back to doing what you do best! https://t.co/FfmwOFjhZZ — Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) January 4, 2023

What a final 🎯 congratulations @Michael180Smith — Mark Selby MBE (@markjesterselby) January 4, 2023

Just brilliant! Incredible from both players 👏🏻🔥 https://t.co/iDzzQgWbuI — Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) January 4, 2023

Football

Manchester United players reflected on a productive Tuesday night.

IMPORTANT 3 points 👉🏾🙎🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yys9holaO8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 3, 2023

So far so good in 2023 😁 pic.twitter.com/8v0tDBhkjg — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) January 4, 2023

An incredible honour to join the top 10 appearances in the history of this club – We have more to achieve together 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZtGqqt3Xhu — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2023

No words… ❤️ Thank you to Old Trafford, my teammates and the staff for this amazing reception. 🙌🏼👏🏼 Feels great to be back & winning! 👊🏼👹 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KTNQR6vt1i — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) January 4, 2023

Start as we mean to go on. pic.twitter.com/n9nGKYlyxS — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 3, 2023

Delighted to be back at Old Trafford ❤️ Great effort from the team and another solid win ✅ let’s keep it going @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/G9kEHcLmHT — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 3, 2023

Great night under the lights at Old Trafford to kick off 2023. 🙌🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/JyDRNNxEtf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 3, 2023

Tributes were paid to West Ham joint chairman David Gold following his death at the age of 86.

To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/Pyks5JnO9Z — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) January 4, 2023

Sending my condolences to the Gold family & close friends. 💐🕊️❤️ Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club. Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories. RIP 🙏🏾https://t.co/jnQhXcaSkL — Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) January 4, 2023

World Cup winner Lionel Messi returned to Paris St Germain duty.

Leo Messi's return to the Training Center! 🎥✨ pic.twitter.com/ImsS8E0CFC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 4, 2023

And Argentina team-mate Alexis Mac Allister made his return to action as Brighton beat Everton.

Gran forma de arrancar el 2023! Que sea un gran año para todos 🥂 pic.twitter.com/uez2g04ICi — Alexis Mac Allister (@alemacallister) January 3, 2023

Cricket

Ben Stokes had his say.

ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs,all the controversy is always around the soft signal given.This isn’t a comment on the decision FYI 🤣🤣 https://t.co/rvOeJEfnKF — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 4, 2023

Sam Curran had some travel woe.

Just turned up for a flight with @VirginAtlantic for them to tell me my seat is broken on the flight, therefore they’ve said I can’t travel on it. Absolutely crazy. Thanks @VirginAtlantic . Shocking and embarrassing 👍🏻 — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 4, 2023

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan made light of the table invasion.

I should’ve been straighter on the black to be fair… pic.twitter.com/YTJv5WkPt5 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) January 4, 2023

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas’ New Zealand adventure continued.

Postcards from NZ south island 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/tMoGW4D5LK — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 4, 2023