Brendan Rodgers keeping calm as Leicester navigate ‘complex’ transfer window

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows he has to be patient for new signings in the January transfer window.

Having signed just one outfield player in the summer, Rodgers is hoping for several reinforcements to his squad this month as they try to climb away from relegation danger in the Premier League.

While work is going on behind the scenes, nothing is imminent ahead of the Foxes’ FA Cup trip to Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime.

“We are working very hard behind the scenes to look to get the type of players that we want to bring in,” Rodgers said.

“Nothing to report today but I certainly know there is a lot of work going on in order to help the squad.

“Every manager will tell you he wants them right at the beginning of the window but it is never as easy as that.

“It is very complex, but there is a lot of work that has to go on behind the scenes before the player comes in. That is what the club is trying to do and hopefully we can do that.

“It is just understanding the dynamics of it all. From a coaching and management perspective you want them in on the first day of the year.

“The supporters have had one outfield signing to talk about in the last couple of windows. So they know the team needs that reinforcement as well.

“Behind the scenes there is still work to do on the players we want to bring in, but if we can do that then it will be great news for the supporters as well.”

As well as incomings, Rodgers says players could also be heading out of the King Power Stadium.

“Possibilities, there are players that may look to play but in order for that to happen, teams have to want those players, he said.

“It’s a bit of both. There may be some young players that want some loans but we will see as we go through the window.”

Leicester will be without Boubakary Soumare and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Priestfield.

“Obviously both Kiernan and Bouba are highly likely to be unavailable this weekend but we are just waiting for clarification on timescales those guys might be out,” Rodgers added.

“But certainly for the weekend they won’t be available.”

James Maddison is also continuing his recovery from the knee injury which hampered his World Cup campaign.

“It is just slow at the moment with James, we have to go day by day on that,” he said.

“He won’t be this week but we will see how he is next week. It is a day by day thing for James. We are hopeful that sooner or later he will be back, but it won’t be this weekend.”