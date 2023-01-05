Alistair Johnston enjoyed ‘toxic’ Old Firm atmosphere but glad mum was absent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alistair Johnston enjoyed ‘toxic’ Old Firm atmosphere but glad mum was absent

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 5.45pm
Alistair Johnston loved his Celtic debut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alistair Johnston loved his Celtic debut (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alistair Johnston relished the “toxic” nature of his Celtic debut – but was glad his mother’s wish that she had been present at Ibrox was not realised.

The Canada right-back officially became a Celtic player on New Year’s Day and, with Anthony Ralston injured and Josip Juranovic deemed less than 100 per cent fit, was thrust into the action the following lunchtime as his side drew 2-2 with Rangers.

The 24-year-old delivered a sound performance and felt the occasion had lived up to its billing.

“I was buzzing, just to get out there,” the new signing from CF Montreal said. “The atmosphere was as toxic as I wanted it to be.

“It was a pretty enjoyable experience. Of course it would have been a lot better if we managed to get three points out of it but at the same time for myself personally it was a good match to be part of.

“I learned a lot about Scottish football, just there alone, and already looking forward to playing the next one and seeing them back at Celtic Park in the near future.

“People said, especially at Ibrox, they are going to be against you, it’s going to be toxic, it’s going to be loud, and any little bit of hope that they can get behind, their crowd will. And they did.

“That’s what was pretty cool about it, you could just see how much, even when they were potentially struggling in the game, any little turnover, any throw-in, any corner-kick they could get, their crowd would get behind them.

“You could see the passion that was there, especially our fan base as well, the 750 brave souls that went in there. They made us proud as well.

“So it was great we could find that equaliser to send them home with something they could hang their hat on, which was nice. It was just an atmosphere that you won’t forget.

“My mum was saying ‘I wish we could have been there’. I said, ‘You know what mum, I really don’t think I would have let you go to that one’. So that was pretty funny. But it was everything I was expecting and more.

“As I have gotten older and played in front of similar crowds, we have a couple with the Canadian national team, like when you go down to play in Mexico, you need to use it as fuel.

“You look at it as the home team are the ones who have to perform in front of their home crowd, so we can be the ones who can rain on their parade.

“You can see why some guys would shrink in that but for me it was the perfect match to make my debut and it was something I definitely won’t be forgetting for a long time.”

Johnston allowed his family to experience the surprise news that he was starting when they got up.

“I actually didn’t tell them I was starting the night before,” said Johnston, who was speaking at Hampden to promote the new 2022/23 SPFL Match Attax collection.

“They are five hours behind so when my parents woke up it was a 7.30am kick-off. My older brother is out in Vancouver so he missed the match, it was a 4.30am kick-off there. He woke up and I saw on the family group chat: ‘They actually started you?’

“I wanted them to enjoy their sleep, my dad would have been up all night if he knew I was starting.

“I know they had a pretty cool moment when they woke up and saw I was starting. I’m happy they were in the TV room back home and not actually in the stands as my mum wanted, I don’t think it would have been a great welcome to Scottish football for her.”

Johnston delivered his own verdict on his debut display.

“There’s still so many adjustments and tweaks I want to make, but for a first performance in a place like that, I’m not going to be too hard on myself,” he said.

“As a team we were playing so well and kind of let it get away from ourselves and let them grow into the match. We know we can be better.

“Watching the game back there were lots of decisions where I thought ‘why did I do that?’

“So there’s lots of room for growth, which I think is exciting. It was a good start and if every match is like that in terms of the atmosphere, it will be a pretty fun time here.”

:: Alistair Johnston helped launch the new 2022/23 SPFL Match Attax Collection, on sale now in Scottish retailers and via Topps.com

