Fond farewell to Klich but bonjour Benoit at Blues – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Mateusz Klich said goodbye to Leeds.

Club Legend. Class on and off the field, I’ll be visiting you soon In DC. Tear it up! @Cli5hy https://t.co/4QaweeA4iG — Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) January 5, 2023

I will really miss you, my friend. You helped me a lot here on and off the pitch – I will not forget it. Only the best for you and your family in your new chapter and I hope to see you soon, legend. 🤍 @Cli5hy pic.twitter.com/wNwYxhzkxY — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) January 5, 2023

Chelsea welcomed new recruit Benoit Badiashile.

World Cup winner Emi Martinez got a warm reception as Aston Villa drew with Wolves.

Thank you so much to all the fans, the staff and my teammates for the incredible reception at Villa Park. It really means a lot. We couldn’t get the win but we keep going! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MysbvFE08T — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) January 4, 2023

Wilfried Zaha was hurting.

Last night really hurt after such a great start but once again… we need to pick ourselves up and go again!Lost a battle not the war. pic.twitter.com/ixqU0Mu53j — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 5, 2023

Allan Saint-Maximin was thankful.

Starting off this new year, I wanted to thank everyone for the support & for always believing in me, through the good and the bad. As I begin a new chapter I will give my all as I always have for better days to come. I hope you guys are ready, the best is yet to come 🥷✝️ pic.twitter.com/nUepRviDwl — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 5, 2023

Leicester wished Christian Fuchs a happy retirement.

All the best in your retirement, @FuchsOfficial 🙌 Thanks for all the incredible memories 💙 pic.twitter.com/S644gUepJ0 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 5, 2023

📸 🥰 Some of our very favourite @FuchsOfficial images 👇 pic.twitter.com/XKBAVsfWSc — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 5, 2023

As did Charlotte, his final stop as a player.

Jordan Nobbs said an emotional goodbye to Arsenal.

Memories that will stay with me forever … I love you Arsenal! ❤️ https://t.co/jGvXW89QAt — Jordan Nobbs (@JordanNobbs8) January 5, 2023

My family and home for 12 years… Arsenal will always be in my heart ❤️ https://t.co/ztBsCK2G4Z — Jordan Nobbs (@JordanNobbs8) January 5, 2023

Colin Bell was remembered.

Two years ago today our beloved King of the Kippax, Colin Bell, passed away. Forever a legend. 👑💙 pic.twitter.com/zAgUc4bHRX — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2023

Not a bad signing.

A warrior in defence ⚔️ 📅 Manchester United signed Nemanja Vidic on this day in 2006!#UCL || #OTD pic.twitter.com/ajbvnR0DoF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 5, 2023

Darts

Michael Smith was granted his wish.

Completed life it’s self now 😍 https://t.co/bRuThleM8n — Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 5, 2023

Cricket

Game recognise game.

This Zak Crawley bloke can play 🔥👏🏼 cc @KentCricket 😉 @BBL — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 5, 2023

That’s one way to get rid of the old ball.

Dean Elgar couldn't wait to throw the old ball in the bin! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/MVmPkUA2gf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2023

American Football

The Buffalo Bills shared a welcome update on safety Damar Hamlin after his on-field cardiac arrest.

Sending all our love to Damar. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/vKf0zbt8bC — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2023