Erik ten Hag stresses need for three senior keepers as Utd close on Jack Butland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag stresses need for three senior keepers as Utd close on Jack Butland

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 6.24pm
Erik ten Hag wants three experienced goalkeepers at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Erik ten Hag wants three experienced goalkeepers at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Erik ten Hag emphasised the importance of having three experienced goalkeepers as the Dutchman revealed Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Jack Butland.

Martin Dubravka’s season-long loan at Old Trafford abruptly ended after he was recalled by Newcastle, leaving Tom Heaton as the only understudy to first-choice David de Gea in United’s first team.

United have earmarked Crystal Palace custodian Butland, capped nine times by England between 2012 and 2018, to fill the void although the 29-year-old is unlikely to feature in the FA Cup against Everton on Friday.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland looks to be on his way to Old Trafford (Tess Derry/PA)

While Ten Hag did not divulge any details about the signing of Butland, the United boss wants to avoid a similar situation to his last season at Ajax, when several injuries led to a goalkeeper shortage.

“We need a squad with three experienced goalkeepers,” Ten Hag said. “What is (Butland) bringing? I’m really happy with David, it’s quite clear he’s our number one but something can happen with David.

“You have to be prepared for that and not be in such a moment where you have only one experienced (goalkeeper), you can be unlucky. Last year I had this situation with Ajax.

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
David de Gea is Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper (David Davies/PA)

“We had three goalies injured and you don’t want to be in a situation that at the end of the season, hopefully when you can play for trophies, that you have to put in a young keeper.

“You can’t expect it from the young goalkeeper but also it could kill your season and that is what you have to be prepared for.”

Ten Hag is preparing to embark upon his first experience of the FA Cup, having won the Dutch equivalent once as a player with FC Twente and twice as a manager with Ajax.

While he appreciates the significance of the FA Cup ahead of United’s third-round tie against Everton, Ten Hag has not allowed his mind to drift towards thoughts of lifting a trophy in his first season.

“The cup is always special,” he said. “I know in England, the FA Cup has even more higher expectations and higher standards than in the Netherlands. In not so many games, you can achieve a lot.

“I think we are in a good position, we are where we want to be. But I don’t think too far ahead. I don’t think about (winning a trophy this season). When you think too far ahead, you get distracted.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester United last won the FA Cup in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Don’t do it, focus on the game, focus on your progress and the team performance and development, it’s all about that.

“There are many elements in our game that we have to improve. (We have to) work together to get it better.”

United have won all four matches without conceding a goal since the resumption of club football following the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford has been central to their good form, scoring in all four games, but Ten Hag still expects more of the England forward.

“A player like Marcus but also others in our squad like Anthony Martial, it’s the same,” Ten Hag added.

“When they stay in the game, mentally focused, 100 per cent concentration, they have all the skills and need only one moment to change the game in a positive way.

“If he develops that skill, he will score more goals and contribute to a successful season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented