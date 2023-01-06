Defender Toby Sibbick desperate to get on scoresheet for Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Toby Sibbick desperate to get on scoresheet for Hearts

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 9.32am
Toby Sibbick is enjoying a run of starts at Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Toby Sibbick is enjoying a run of starts at Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Toby Sibbick is desperate to break his scoring duck for Hearts after seeing his Edinburgh derby goal agonisingly ruled out on Monday.

The English defender moved back to Tynecastle last January after a brief loan spell with the Jambos in 2020, but despite making 40 appearances – 28 as a starter – he is one of the few outfield players at the cinch Premiership club yet to notch a goal.

Sibbick thought he had finally ended his wait for glory when he pounced to ram home a loose ball against Hibernian on Monday but his celebration was cut short when VAR reviewed and then chalked off his effort.

“I told a few of the lads before the game I would score, and I did score but unfortunately I was just offside so I was gutted,” said the 23-year-old former Barnsley player. “I’ve scored a couple for Barnsley and Wimbledon but it will be special if I can score for Hearts.

“Even though it was disallowed on Monday, as soon as it hit the net you could hear the noise. Hopefully I don’t have to wait too much longer for my first goal here.”

Although unable to influence the 3-0 derby win with a goal, Sibbick had a big impact at the other end when he raced back from the half-way line to make a magnificent saving tackle inside his own box after Hibs attacker Elie Youan broke free and threatened to reduce the deficit to 2-1 just before half-time.

Sibbick feels the blistering pace that allowed him to get back often goes unnoticed by those watching from the stands.

“I was always confident I could get there but it was a case of making sure I got the ball and not the man first and not getting sent off,” he said.

“If I didn’t get that initial nick on the ball (when Cammy Devlin’s slack pass ran past Sibbick and allowed Youan to break free), he would have gone clean through because the pace was on the pass but because I got that slight touch it allowed me to get back.

“My pace is a big asset in those situations. I think a lot of people are deceived. I think I look slow to people watching on because of my size and my frame. I don’t think a lot of people understand how quick I actually am but I know how fast I am.”

Sibbick’s confidence was affected by unconvincing form early in the season which resulted in him being criticised by supporters and starting only three of Hearts’ first 16 matches in all competitions.

However, he has started 10 of the last 12 games ahead of Saturday’s trip to St Mirren and has looked far more assured since returning to prominence in mid-October.

“Every player goes through a rough patch in their career – some maybe more than others – but I think confidence comes with a run of games,” he said.

“When you’re in and out the team it’s hard to get a run of games going and get that confidence going so when you get a run of games you can start performing properly, get confidence within yourself, make better decisions and start getting your match sharpness. I feel a lot more confident now.

“I know the sort of player I am and I’m one of the first people to know if I’ve not had a good game or if I have had a good game. Sometimes as a player you just need to go back and evaluate yourself, look at your past performances and try and get rid of the silly mistakes you’ve been making.”

