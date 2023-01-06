Jack Butland excited to make Manchester United move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Butland excited to make Manchester United move

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 10.28am
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has expressed his delight at joining Manchester United on loan from Crystal Palace for the rest of the season.

Butland will provide cover and competition for number one David De Gea and Tom Heaton at Old Trafford after Martin Dubravka was recently recalled from his loan by parent club Newcastle.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped nine times by England, said: “This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent.

“I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.

“I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

“There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

Confirmation of Butland’s move comes a day after United boss Erik ten Hag emphasise the importance of having three experienced goalkeepers ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie with Everton.

“We need a squad with three experienced goalkeepers,” Ten Hag said. “What is (Butland) bringing? I’m really happy with David, it’s quite clear he’s our number one, but something can happen with David.

Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed Jack Butland on loan after stressing the need for three goalkeepers in his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You have to be prepared for that and not be in such a moment where you have only one experienced (goalkeeper), you can be unlucky. Last year I had this situation with Ajax.

“We had three goalies injured and you don’t want to be in a situation that at the end of the season, hopefully when you can play for trophies, that you have to put in a young ‘keeper.

“You can’t expect it from the young goalkeeper but also it could kill your season and that is what you have to be prepared for.”

