Newcastle ‘not here to be popular’ – Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle ‘not here to be popular’ – Eddie Howe

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 11.22am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has mounted a defiant defence of his team (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has mounted a defiant defence of his team (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle’s job is not to be popular after they ruffled more feathers by putting the brakes on Arsenal’s Premier League title charge.

The in-form Magpies stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening during which Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was left fuming by both alleged time-wasting and a penalty decision which did not go his way.

Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was similarly unimpressed early in the season after seeing his team inflict Newcastle’s only defeat of the campaign to date with a 98th-minute winner, but Howe was unapologetic as he prepared for Saturday’s FA Cup third round trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us. We are here to compete and to compete, we have to give everything to try and get a positive result.

“I’ve got no issue saying that. That is our job and that’s what we’re going to try and continue to do.”

Newcastle’s efforts to frustrate Arsenal proved hugely effective, if unpopular with the home fans as the North London club’s perfect home record went up in smoke.

Reports have suggested the ball was in play for as little at 51 minutes and 23 seconds of the 90, a statistic which has been used by former Gunners vice-chairman David Dein to back his calls for timekeeping to be taken out of the hands of the referee.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was furious his team was not awarded a late penalty against Newcastle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was furious his team was not awarded a late penalty against Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)

However, Howe said: “Depending on how the game is going and where the momentum is in the game, you have to be streetwise and smart and find a way to get a positive result for your team, and certainly I think that’s been a really good aspect of our play this year.

“But on the other side of that, I think we’ve been very proactive and tried to keep the ball in play in the vast majority of our games.”

Howe has guided his club into third place in the league table and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup to leave success-starved fans dreaming of silverware once again.

They have not done so to universal acclaim but the 44-year-old, who gave as good as he got in the face of Arteta’s touchline rant, will continue to back his team to the hilt.

He said: “I have to be very strong at certain moments for my team, for the club. I’ve got no problem doing that as long as I don’t lose my discipline and control. But certainly I have to stand up for what I believe in in certain moments.”

The Magpies could have record signing Alexander Isak available for the clash with League One high-fliers Wednesday at Hillsborough, but will once again be without Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey, and Howe knows fighting on three fronts could prove problematic with further injuries.

He said: “With a full group, I think we are strong enough and have quality in every position. But you lose a few players and suddenly that changes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Travelodge has released a list of items left behind by guests. Image: DC Thomson
Tartan wedding cake, kayaks and an air fryer among strange things left in Dundee…
snapshots of the writer and friends as teenagers.
LINDSAY BRUCE: Ain't no party like a fake 18th birthday party
Darren Burnett is dreaming of his sixth world title. Image: Bowls Scotland
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots…
Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented