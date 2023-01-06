Nathan Jones: Southampton need to produce a performance to get fans back on side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones: Southampton need to produce a performance to get fans back on side

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.06pm
Manager Nathan Jones admits Southampton need to give their fans something to cheer after a woeful run (John Walton/PA)
Manager Nathan Jones admits Southampton need to give their fans something to cheer after a woeful run (John Walton/PA)

Southampton manager Nathan Jones admits his team need to produce a performance to get the club’s fans back on side following a miserable run of form.

Saints remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table following Wednesday’s damaging 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s.

Jones’ side were emphatically jeered off following a sixth successive top-flight loss after a mistake from centre-back Lyanco gifted Forest their first-half winner, scored by Taiwo Awoniyi.

The former Luton boss will be hoping a nine-day break from league action can spark a change in fortunes, with Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace followed by a Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City.

But he acknowledges that supporters will not easily be able to put the disappointing defeat to Forest to one side.

“Well they won’t forget about it, let’s be honest,” Jones said.

“What they’ll do is need to see a performance, they’ll need to see something they can get behind and that’s what we have to do; that’s building a performance, putting out a team that gets a performance and then we can start to change perception.

“At the minute that’s tough to do. They won’t forget about Wednesday’s performance and the only thing that will get them to forget is results.

“That’s the big improvement, to change the momentum of the football club because with the greatest respect, they’ve been losing games for a long, long time.

“And we’ve come into a tough, tough situation. But we have to change it and change it quicker than we are at the minute.”

The defeat to Nottingham Forest was the first time Southampton have failed to score under Jones, but he defended striker Che Adams after the Scotland international missed a clear early chance.

“But he gets big chances, he’s probably one of the only ones that gets big chances,” Jones said.

“That’s (down to) his work, his movement, how he is. It will come. Being a Premier League striker is tough. We want him to take those chances; at Fulham he had a big chance and on Wednesday he had a big chance but his all-round levels, he’s been excellent for Southampton.

“I understand the frustrations. We’re defensively better, now we have to make sure that we turn that structure into a little bit more attacking potency.

“We might need a little bit of help with that but the club are working tirelessly on it. If we can bring all those together then we get a performance, then we get a win and things can change.”

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a major doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park after suffering a knee injury against Forest.

Bella-Kotchap was due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage and if ruled out would join Juan Larios, Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott on the sidelines.

