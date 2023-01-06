Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 2.04pm
Emma Raducanu is waiting to learn the extent of her ankle injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Emma Raducanu will head to Melbourne in the hope of being fit for the Australian Open.

The British number one retired in tears from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Thursday after rolling her left ankle.

Raducanu had the joint taped up ahead of the deciding set but played only one more point, wincing in pain before deciding she could not continue.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known, but the PA news agency understands her team hope it is a minor strain, giving the 20-year-old a chance of being fit for the year’s opening grand slam beginning on January 16.

Raducanu’s frustration was fully understandable given all the injury problems she suffered in her first full year on tour, culminating in a wrist issue that kept her off court for two months.

She began 2023 feeling good physically and won her first match in Auckland against Linda Fruhvirtova before taking the opening set 6-0 against Kuzmova and then being pegged back.

Bad weather in Auckland meant the match was played indoors and Raducanu was unhappy with the condition of the courts.

“It’s difficult to take,” she said on stuff.co.nz. “I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic.

“So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well. I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis.

“The courts are incredibly slick, like very slippery, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone.”

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin responded to Raducanu’s claims on Friday by insisting the indoor courts were safe.

He said: “The courts have been checked, the courts are fit to play. We’ve had a number of matches on these courts and we haven’t had any injuries apart from yesterday and the courts had been redone at the start of the year.

“We are obviously very sorry about Emma’s injury. Every player works really hard in the off-season and that’s not what you expect when you play a tournament in week one.

“However, injuries happen all the time. It could have happened on an outdoor court.”

Raducanu made her Australian Open debut last year, reaching the second round.

