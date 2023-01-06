Hibs boss Lee Johnson says comments after Hearts defeat were not ‘out of hand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibs boss Lee Johnson says comments after Hearts defeat were not ‘out of hand’

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 2.56pm Updated: January 6 2023, 7.08pm
Lee Johnson will continue to be ‘honest’ with Hibernian fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lee Johnson will continue to be ‘honest’ with Hibernian fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson insisted there was nothing “out of hand” about his forthright comments after Monday’s Edinburgh derby defeat as he explained that he feels duty-bound to be honest with supporters.

The Easter Road manager caused a stir after the 3-0 defeat at city rivals Hearts when he said that he was “sick to death of the mediocrity” within his squad as he vowed to clear out the “deadwood”, stating that he would be happy to get rid of 10 players this month.

Johnson is adamant there was no malice intended towards his squad and explained that his intention to cull the numbers would not have caused any shock among the players as he has already held discussions with those he does not view as part of his plans.

“Often the headlines don’t match the quotes, that’s happened on a number of occasions during this,” said Johnson, implying that his post-match chat had been sensationalised. “So if there’s any ambiguity in anything I’ve said, I absolutely would clarify it with the players.

“I think the players would know how I feel because the communication is constant in terms of where we are. I said ’10 players out’, just as an example, but 10 players are already aware that they’re available to move on. I’m not talking out of hand because the players know that already.”

Johnson has been refreshingly and brutally honest with the media in recent months when assessing where Hibs have been falling short during a run of nine defeats in 11 matches. He insists he will never try to sugar-coat situations.

“When I think about my post-match tone, it’s only to drive the club forward,” he said, when asked about his honest approach. “I haven’t got any other agenda apart from wanting to be successful for the club and moving it in the direction I know it can go.

“When you’re speaking to the press, you are naturally talking to various groups. You are speaking to the players and you’ve also got to be open and honest with the fans. I think I’ve always been that.

“I don’t think it could ever be thrown at me that I’ve covered things up or hidden indifferences in performance. Inevitably when you do that, sometimes you can upset people. But I can assure you it’s only for the greater good of the team. I’m human and it’s a passionate game so if ever I’m out of order I’ll apologise.”

Johnson, whose side visit Motherwell on Sunday, is confident harmony within the squad has not been affected by events this week.

“Players want to win football matches so the vibe this week is that everyone’s hurting,” he said. “And not every player will be absolutely buzzing with the manager at any one point because you only pick 11 players and, maybe eight are regulars, so it depends who you ask (how they view the manager).

“I think we’ve got a really good group of lads here. We’ve got a new team in terms of blending personalities, with the amount of signings we’ve made.

“We’re not a million miles away, and that’s the most frustrating bit in this period. It hasn’t been horrendous. It’s just about creating a platform where the boys can go out and perform for 96 minutes and I think we’ve got a good opportunity in this next run of games to pick up points. We’ve just got to get that next win to build everyone’s confidence.”

Johnson’s January clear-out later got under way with the departure of Momodou Bojang, whose loan move from Gambian side Rainbow was cut short after seven first-team appearances.

Johnson said: “We brought Momodou to the club after impressing for the Gambia’s Under-23s to see whether we could open an avenue into the African academies because they produce very good players.

“This loan spell was essentially a trial for him and for us. We felt that he did OK, but ultimately, we didn’t see him going on to affect our first team, which is why we brought the loan spell to an end.”

