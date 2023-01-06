Jesse Marsch knows how tough a cup tie at Cardiff will be for Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch knows how tough a cup tie at Cardiff will be for Leeds

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 3.46pm
Jesse Marsch’s side face Cardiff on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s side face Cardiff on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Head coach Jesse Marsch is hoping Leeds can avoid more FA Cup humiliation in Sunday’s third-round tie at bogey side Cardiff.

The American is in his first full season in charge at Elland Road, but needed no reminding of Cardiff’s famous cup upset in 2002 when the then third-tier side won 2-1 against Leeds, who at the time were top of the old Premiership.

Marsch said: “I know the history of us losing 21 years ago at Cardiff and we expect they will be very spirited for this match.

“We know 6,000 (Leeds) fans are going down, so we want to put the best team we can on the pitch.”

Leeds have a wretched FA Cup record. Winners for the only time in 1972, they have gone beyond the fourth round only three times since that humbling defeat to Cardiff.

The Whites have also lost 14 times to the Welsh club in 22 meetings since losing that day in 2002, winning on just three occasions, while in each of the last six years Leeds have fallen at the first hurdle in the FA Cup.

Marsch said: “This is why even when we got the draw we spoke about it and we knew it was going to be a difficult draw for us.

“It’s a long way by English standards, not American. But it’s about having a clear mindset and expecting the best from them and being ready for that.

“It will be a cup fight and our ability to play the way we want to play, but to understand exactly the mindset of the opponent and for us to be ready for a real match, absolutely in every way.

“I’ve been on different ends of what a cup match can be, David and Goliath, as both player and manager.”

Leeds’ hierarchy also feel it is time to set about putting their woeful FA Cup record right.

“(Chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) subtly spoke to me last week and said maybe we should focus on having a good FA Cup run,” Marsch added. “I said ‘message received’.”

Marsch confirmed new signing and former Salzburg skipper Max Wober could make his Leeds debut after joining for a reported fee in the region of £10million on Tuesday.

Patrick Bamford returned to full training this week after undergoing groin surgery during the World Cup break, but Marsch was not sure if the striker would be ready for Sunday.

Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) remain unavailable, while Marsch revealed Stuart Dallas had had a third operation due to an infection as he recovers from a fractured femur, sustained in May last year.

