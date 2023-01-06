Sam Walker counting on Kilmarnock spirit as tough Celtic test looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker highlighted their fighting spirit as they take the worst away record in the cinch Premiership to test Celtic’s perfect home run.

Killie have only collected two points on the road this season and come up against a side who have scored 28 goals in their nine home matches.

Walker said: “The stats don’t lie, we have been poor away from home. We are all very much aware of that.

“It will be my first time at Celtic Park but from what I have heard it will be a very difficult game and every single player will need to be above and beyond their performance levels for us to be able to pick something up.

“But what I would say about this group is that it’s an excellent group of guys. We will all be there fighting for each other, fighting for every pass, tackle or whatever it is.

“That’s all we can do, go out there, give everything we possibly can, and with belief that we can pick up a result.

“We have got that kind of spirit and determination to work for each other and work for the team when the chips are down slightly.”

The 31-year-old will not prepare any differently ahead of what is likely to be a busy afternoon.

“As a goalkeeper you go into every game preparing to help your team when you need to,” he said. “That’s going to be no different this weekend.

“Generally the rule is that, when you go to Parkhead and Ibrox and these places, your goalkeeper and defenders need to have good games.

“I feel in a good place with my game. I feel as if I am ready to help the team when I need to on Saturday so I am really looking forward to it.”