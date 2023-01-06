Fond memories of a much-loved striker – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association January 6 2023, 6.03pm Flowers and tributes for Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, London, following the announcement of the death of the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker who has died aged 58 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Picture date: Friday January 6, 2023. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6. Football Tributes were paid to Gianluca Vialli after the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker died aged 58. Ciao Gianluca, you will forever be remembered 💙 pic.twitter.com/5IDKMTSZaL— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) January 6, 2023 You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023 Ciao Gianluca pic.twitter.com/C9P8oVLSnR— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 6, 2023 💔Ciao Luca. pic.twitter.com/8KAo9BsYaC— U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) January 6, 2023 We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58.Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace. https://t.co/CANeiJ8vCU— FIFA (@FIFAcom) January 6, 2023 We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli, who won the FA Cup as both a player and manager at Chelsea FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/Ag8T9A6YYd— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2023 The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58.Our thoughts and condolences go to Gianluca’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tqgOqkAgwe— Premier League (@premierleague) January 6, 2023 All at Watford FC are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Gianluca Vialli.Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/81cg6fZUtG— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 6, 2023 Ciao amico mio. RIP Gianluca Vialli pic.twitter.com/TmUherAf31— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) January 6, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gianfranco Zola (@gianfranco_zola25) RIP Gianluca Vialli. What a lovely lovely man and a wonderful player he was.🙏🏻— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 6, 2023 What a man…. Rip Luca 💔— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 6, 2023 Deeply, deeply saddened to hear that Gianluca Vialli has left us. One of the loveliest people You could possibly meet. A truly magnificent footballer who will be hugely missed. RIP Luca.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2023 I’m genuinely gutted about this.I had sampdoria home and away shirts because of him. I tried to replicate his volleys In the park and such a lovely man when I met himRip https://t.co/lyOLSs4mtF— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 6, 2023 One of the very few shirts I swapped in my career was with Gianluca Vialli in 1993 in a pre season friendly against juventus #RIPGianluca an absolute gent 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MORdTOeYSp— Matt Le Tissier🌸 (@mattletiss7) January 6, 2023 One of the very best, such a sad day. RIP Legend 💙 https://t.co/UQgSWuds3a— Reece James (@ReeceJames) January 6, 2023 Stefano Domenicali:We have lost an incredible man with the passing of Gianluca Vialli. He was an amazing talent – kind, caring and generous with a love for life. He was a friend and I will miss him hugely. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/zPDLy1TRWU— F1 Media (@F1Media) January 6, 2023 The squad took part in a minute’s silence before training today in tribute to Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/q23nglMqVH— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 6, 2023 Jack Butland celebrated his move to Manchester United. Massive club. Massive opportunity. Can't wait to get started @ManUtd 🔴⚫️⚪️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/pJUVUafRsE— Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) January 6, 2023 Jack Grealish toasted a big away win for Manchester City. My bruvaaaa 😘💙 @Mahrez22 what a win!! Away support 😍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OIXRGheIUa— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 5, 2023 Gary Neville was out on the slopes. Happy 80th Terry. Join us in wishing former #ThreeLions manager Terry Venables a happy 80th birthday! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Q2ZJw1kAKv— England (@England) January 6, 2023 Cricket Sam Curran was raring to go in Cape Town. Can’t wait for the @SA20_League, excited to be in Cape Town.. let’s go @MICapeTown https://t.co/ebX7hfg7tQ— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 6, 2023 Formula One Mercedes were training them up young. Kimi Antonelli 🤜🤛 Jack Wolff. Future Mercedes F1 driver line-up?! 😉(📸: IG/@Susie_Wolff) pic.twitter.com/OCGxfywAZZ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 6, 2023 Valtteri Bottas was conquering mountains. I like mountains 🏔 pic.twitter.com/k6wSG8uUdf— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 6, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 7 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'… Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show