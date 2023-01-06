Cody Gakpo will handle pressure at Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cody Gakpo will handle pressure at Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 10.34pm
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes compatriot Cody Gakpo, pictured, will have no problems fitting in at his new club (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes compatriot Cody Gakpo, pictured, will have no problems fitting in at his new club (Nick Potts/PA)

Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk has no doubts new signing Cody Gakpo can handle the pressure at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old forward, who has joined from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £38million, is set to make his debut in the FA Cup tie at home to Wolves.

There are parallels with Van Dijk, as Gakpo’s fellow Dutchman also made his first appearance for the club in a third-round tie having agreed a move prior to the January transfer window opening.

While manager Jurgen Klopp will give Gakpo plenty of time to acclimatise, the expectation realistically – considering his form this season and the impact Luis Diaz had arriving last January – will be for him to contribute significantly and provide the spark Liverpool need up front as Darwin Nunez continues to miss chances.

“I think he will handle it fine but you have no idea what it is like until you are under this sort of pressure,” said Van Dijk, who is set to miss the next month after a hamstring injury at Brentford on Tuesday proved to be more serious than first thought.

“He will have to keep his head down and look at what we are doing as a group and listen to the manager, listen to the players around you and don’t listen too much to the outside world because you can be one of the best in the world one day and one of the worst the next. It is never something in the middle.

“He has to stay calm and I think he will do that. He is that type of person.”

Gakpo’s 13 goals and 14 assists, plus his form at the World Cup where he scored in each of the Netherlands’ three group matches, made him one of Europe’s hottest properties and Liverpool swooped in to fend off interest from the likes of Manchester United.

He joins a misfiring forward line which now numbers six, although three – Roberto Firmino, Diaz and Diogo Jota – are injured and none are in any sort of form, with the club having just been humiliated at Brentford to leave them seven points off the top four.

Liverpool supporters hold a welcome sign for new signing Cody Gakpo
New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is set to make his debut in the FA Cup tie at home to Wolves (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I think he can be very good for us. I feel like he will and he probably needs a bit of time,” added Van Dijk.

“We need quality players and we need players who can decide games and I think over time he can definitely be one of those players, hopefully.”

Van Dijk’s injury adds him to the list which also includes midfielders James Milner and Arthur Melo.

Klopp said they will take a closer look at the data to see if something could have been avoided but believes the best solution is fewer matches – and better squads.

“We always try to figure out exactly why things happened and if we made a mistake we will not make it a second time, I can promise that at least,” he said.

“But unfortunately things happen and we have to deal with it.

“There are a few players who play for their club all the time and their national team all the time. I think in the Premier League Harry Kane would have exactly the same number of games. That is the highest level of intensity.

“If you ask me now whether it would have been a good idea to leave Virgil van Dijk out against Brentford then yes. Did anybody think about leaving him out? No. Him included. There was no reason for it.

“This is what I am talking about all the time when I say we have to reduce games, FA Cup replays or whatever.

“People tell us to leave them out and rotate but who leaves their best players out? It’s not that easy.

“We have to sort that in the future with bigger squads and more level squads internally. Is that possible? I don’t know. But it’s probably the only way to deal with it for international and club teams.

“It’s the direction we have to develop in if nobody reduces the games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented