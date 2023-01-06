Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 10.34pm
New Nottingham Forest signing Gustavo Scarpa is a keen skateboarder (Adam Davy/PA)
New Nottingham Forest signing Gustavo Scarpa is a keen skateboarder (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Cooper has had to warn new Nottingham Forest signing Gustavo Scarpa to keep his tricks for the football field and not the half-pipe.

Scarpa signed for Forest on a free transfer before Christmas following the expiry of his contract at Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut from the bench in the 1-0 win at Southampton in midweek, is a keen skateboarder and often showcases his talent on social media.

Cooper accepts that creative players often need an outlet away from the game but does not want his talented playmaker, who is likely to start in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Blackpool, to put himself at risk.

“It’s something we’ve had to have a conversation with him about,” Cooper said. “Listen, if you want these guys to express themselves on the field, sometimes they also have to express themselves off the pitch as well.

“I learnt that a little bit with England, we had all these amazing young talents, sometimes these creative players are creative people.

“You have to embrace that. That’s the world we live in now – you have to give license to people to be who they are.

“As long as they stay within the guidelines, a little bit.

“That’s what I keep telling myself about these guys, you want them to be risk-takers and creative players. If they’re confident on the pitch they need to be the same way off the pitch, there is no problem for me.”

Scarpa, who can also solve a Rubik’s Cube in 37 seconds, needs time to adapt to the English game, but an FA Cup game in January at Bloomfield Road could be the perfect introduction.

“I think we have to be careful, he’s not started and in an ideal world, he would have played more during the break,” Cooper added.

“But we said he wasn’t quite right physically so we couldn’t do as much of that, plus we knew he couldn’t play until this week anyway.

“He’s had an individual programme that we’ve been working on that would’ve helped everything for him, physical and psychological.

“We will be pushing him and supporting him.

“The more we can expose these guys to English football for the first time, the better.

“Saturday is an opportunity for Gustavo, not only as a chance to play well and win the game, but also to get used to English football. If we can do that we will.”

