Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 11.23pm Updated: January 6 2023, 11.33pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag embraces Marcus Rashford after he is substituted during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag embraces Marcus Rashford after he is substituted during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.

Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be “unstoppable” for Manchester United after the England striker scored his fifth goal in as many games and set up two others in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Rashford laid on Antony’s fourth minute opener, then played in the cross that forced Conor Coady into an own goal early in the second half, before making it seven straight home games with a goal for United as he scored a stoppage time penalty.

“From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief,” Ten Hag said. “He was taking on players and I think for 90 minutes he was a threat to the Everton defence.”

Rashford is now up to 13 goals for the season, on course to beat his previous best tally of 22, achieved in 2019-20, if he can stay fit.

“In football it is hard to measure but with a striker you measure goals and assists – today he has two assists and one goal,” Ten Hag added. “He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going.

“That demands a lot from us as a team and an organisation to make sure we have the right environment and culture. When he keeps focus like this for sure he can keep this going…

“As a team we have to make sure we create the space, playing to his strengths. That is about Marcus doing really well but also the team, getting into the shapes. I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness.”

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Rashford wrapped up the win with a penalty in added time (Martin Rickett/PA)

United can now look forward to Sunday’s fourth round draw, but perhaps more importantly have kept their winning run – now up to seven games ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against Charlton – going as Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal loom later this month.

“I think we have good belief,” Ten Hag said. “We have to keep the freshness with so many games. I think with one or two players we could see the load was high, we have to make sure we get the right balance with load and relaxation for the players.

“The games keep coming and this is a good challenge. When we face the big games like City and Arsenal the physical performance has to be top.”

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Antony, set up by Rashford, opened the scoring for United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Although relegation-threatened Everton endured an eighth game without a win, under-pressure Frank Lampard was encouraged by the way his players responded to their capitulation in Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.

“The performance was on a similar level and possibly better in an attacking sense than at Manchester City (last weekend),” he said. “We got a draw at City and I think we deserved a draw today.

“I was really pleased with the spirit and the bravery of the team. We didn’t get the result, that’s sometimes how football goes. When you’ve got an individual of Rashford’s quality they have their moments.”

Although the 9,000 travelling Everton fans frequently chanted “sack the board”, they did not turn on the players or the manager at Old Trafford, and stayed behind to applaud their efforts in defeat.

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Frank Lampard took encouragement from his team’s display at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think the reaction at the end of the game spells it out,” Lampard said. “They saw the spirit in the team, the way we play and I think they saw we deserved to get a draw.”

Everton had looked shaky early on, but after Coady cancelled out Antony’s opener in the 14th minute they battled well.

But a nasty looking injury for Alex Iwobi – who went off on a stretcher early in the second half – came just before United retook the lead.

“It’s an ankle ligament injury,” Lampard said. “We’re hoping it’s a lesser one but I don’t know the extent of it. He left on crutches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented