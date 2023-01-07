Mark Hudson hoping Cardiff can spring another FA Cup shock on Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Hudson hoping Cardiff can spring another FA Cup shock on Leeds

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 9.03am
Cardiff manager Mark Hudson is hoping to plot an FA upset against Premier League Leeds (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cardiff manager Mark Hudson is hoping to plot an FA upset against Premier League Leeds (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mark Hudson is determined to add another slice of Cardiff FA Cup history against third-round opponents Leeds.

Cardiff claimed a famous victory over Leeds at this stage of the competition in 2002, when they were in the third tier and David O’Leary’s side were top of the Premier League.

The two sides have since met 22 times as Championship rivals, but Leeds – now back in the top flight following promotion in 2020 – won only three of those games during a successful run between 2015 and 2016.

“I’ve been reminded of it (the 2002 cup tie) this week and it’s something in the history between the two clubs,” manager Hudson said ahead of Sunday’s televised tie at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“It’s a team that we’ve done well against historically and we look forward to it.

“We’ll have to create an atmosphere, and hopefully we’ll see as many as our fans here as we can.”

Leeds are taking around 6,500 fans to the Welsh capital after receiving extra tickets.

It will be their 10th consecutive FA Cup away tie, a run stretching back to January 2016 and just one short of Stockport’s 11-game record in the competition between 1996 and 2001.

Hudson said: “I watched their game with West Ham and saw a team full of energy going right to the last minute.

“They like to play counter-press football and they have a manager (Jesse Marsch) that is extremely enthusiastic about the way they play.

“When you play a Premier League team you’re going to be deemed as an underdog, but we’ve got to focus on what we can do as a team.

“We’ve worked on how we can create numbers going forward and how we can pose a threat. We’ll see how we can do that in the game.”

Cardiff are only two points and two places above the Championship relegation zone after going seven matches without a win.

But Hudson, who succeeded Steve Morison in September and has been told he is in charge until the end of the season, insists his side are playing better than their form suggests.

He said: “We had an apology for three decisions – a sending-off and two penalties – in the Blackpool game. If we win that game then our point against Coventry is a good point and the momentum going into the Blackburn game might be different.

“But we didn’t and now it’s about us focusing on what we do against Leeds.

“I cannot disregard the game. Maybe we can rest one or two with illness, but this is an opportunity to showcase ourselves against a Premier League team.”

