Waterlogged pitch postpones Forest Green’s FA Cup tie with Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Bolt New Lawn.

The surface failed to pass a 9.45am inspection after heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire.

Forest Green tweeted: “Following a pitch inspection, today’s game against @BCFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”