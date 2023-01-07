Chelsea complete signing of Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana on a six-and-a-half year deal from Norwegian champions Molde.

The Blues confirmed the 20-year-old has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, with the option of a further year.

Fofana described Chelsea as the “the club of my dreams” in a short message on the club’s website.

He said: “Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch.”

The forward scored 24 goals and registered 10 assists in 65 games for Molde.